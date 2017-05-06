Sentence fails to end ordeal for families

Audrey Smith, mother of murder victim Loretta Long, exits a Franklin County Courthouse court room after the sentencing of Carlo Lamarr-Marquis Owens Friday afternoon.

Those close to Loretta Long and Patrick Pryor found some comfort in knowing that former Ohio State student Carlo Lamarr-Marquis Owens will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to the couples’ murders.Owens received two life sentences without chance for parole for killing Long, 21, and Pryor, 20, on Jan. 14. At least one friend of the victims said that the sentencing brought closure to the crimes.”Now we can put it behind us,” Dana Faracher said.The Long and Pryor families, however, said that while justice has come, they’re still shaken up.”The aftershock of this crime will be with us for the rest of our lives,” said Robert Long, Loretta Long’s father.Before the sentencing, the families were allowed to speak. They questioned why Owens, who had no history of violent behavior, would turn to such malicious acts. Audrey Smith, Loretta Long’s mother, told Owens to ask God for forgiveness.”I hope God gives you forgiveness, because right now I can’t,” she said.Owens also spoke before he was sentenced.”I’d like to apologize to the families, although it will never be enough,” he said.Long and Pryor sympathizers said they did not necessarily wish for the death penalty for Owens.”It’s not a matter of being happy or unhappy about the court’s decision. (Loretta and Patrick) will still be gone no matter what the verdict was,” said Ivan Renner, a friend of the victims.Juanita Aukeman, Pryor’s grandmother, put the situation in perspective for Owens, who bowed his head during the entire sentencing.”I know your future is bleak, but Patrick and Loretta have no future,” she said.Long and Pryor had been dating for more than two years and had been planning to get married.Josh Sixt, a sophomore business major who was shot in the knee by Owens during the burglary of his apartment on Jan. 24, questioned Owens’ violent actions.”You say you are now sorry about the crimes, but why did you continue to commit them?” he asked. “I see the world in a different way. I see Ohio State in a different way,” Sixt added.Twelve supporters of Owens attended the sentencing, but did not comment on the court’s decision.