Miranda July mixes the old with the new

Performance artist Miranda July presented "Love Diamond" at the Wexner Center Thursday night.

“This is like a big social event for me. It’s going to be hard to resist the urge to just mill around.”Treating the Wexner Center as her personal performance art cotillion, Miranda July gave her newest piece its coming-out party with a standing room only crowd Thursday night, as the Wexner’s Church of What’s Happening Now performance series came to a close.July, a performing artist who also has videos, CDs, and her own girls-only movie distribution company to her credit, was the fourth and final installment of an exhibition that included the sound-sampling band Le Tigre, personal-communication specialist/performing artist Kristin Lucas, and D.I.Y. video saboteurs, Animal Charm.With little small talk, July dove right into a segment from her newest performance piece “The Swan Tool,” which she has been editing during the day using the Wexner Center’s facilities.Though it was rough, “The Swan Tool” showed flashes of what’s to come in a segment of July navigating a maze of cubicles in a generic-looking office space. July was real, while the “office” was a projected video on the white wall behind her that changed directions in sync with her movements.After about 10 minutes of “The Swan Tool,” July showed a video she had done earlier this year called “Nest of Tens.” The video, which featured a developmentally disabled artist reading from a list of possible fears interspersed with several different plot lines, most of them involving anxiety over the fate of the children involved, made the audience laugh uncomfortably and then squirm in their seats.More abstract than the live pieces, the video moved in larger brushstrokes, evoking a theme without giving the specifics.The final piece of the night was from a previous work called “Love Diamond.” In it, July reports on the life of a woman, Tini Santini, whose many problems include the fact that one of her lungs hangs an inch lower than the other.Using hand-held remote controls to manipulate the slide images projected behind her, July would never the less bark “Slide!” in the direction of the projector, in a way that was both funny and charming – lending credibility to the idea that she was indeed giving a presentation on the sad state of affairs in the life of Tini Santini.Undoubtedly the most polished piece, “Love Diamond” was the highlight of the evening, and the audience responded enthusiastically.Saturday’s matinee performance was devoted entirely to Big Miss Moviola, July’s production company where she distributes movies made by girls.”There’s this whole other aspect of my life that is completely different,” July said, “where I switch gears and focus solely on what other girls are doing.”Saying that she envisioned Big Miss Moviola as a “correspondence course for girls,” July makes “chainletter tapes” of 10 movies, and then sends them back to each of the 10 contributors, creating an instant small community who are familiar with each other’s work.”This is absolutely normal – required – that other women making work see my work. That’s the bear minimum for my survival, having at least nine other women see my work,” July said of her reasoning behind Big Miss Moviola.Showing the diversity of the movies that get sent to her, July showed excerpts from the chainletter tapes which included a documentary about a gathering of dachshund owners, a movie by two Canadian girls who are born-again Christians, and a semi-abstract French film which July accurately described as being “very French,” in both its style and nationality.Impressive with its humor as well as the quality of the footage, one of the best chainletter films shown was a “trailer” for a movie called “Lesbianage IV,” in which “a world-class spy and a gang of hoodlums take on the evil lesbian underworld.” Big Miss Moviola’s newest endeavor is to have guest “curators” put together “co-star tapes” – highlights from the chainletter series as well as important pieces by women currently making movies that would otherwise be hard to see because of lack of wide-spread distribution.More information on both the chainletter tapes as well as the co-star tapes are available on Big Miss Moviola’s Web site www.bigmissmoviola.com.Though there will be no more live performances in The Church of What’s Happening Now, the gallery and reading room of materials, including some of July’s videos, will be open until August 13.