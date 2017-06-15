Incense just way of life for vendor

Please follow and like us:

His daily routine begins each morning at 9 a.m. His first order of business is to stop at the local wholesale store and search for the most pure, captivating, and mind-enhancing incense. He is equipped with a worn brown satchel and a smile on his face as he ventures to a corner on High Street, his place of employment.

Most know him as Ras, the incense man. He knows this and takes pride in his growing popularity with Ohio State students. In the past, Ras has worked with others selling incense, but went solo in 2000 because he felt business would be more lucrative.

“When I was working under someone else, I felt like a welcome mat, and Ras is no welcome mat. I know the streets, and I know the people. I’m good at what I do, I got the face and personality for this,” Ras said.

He explains the life of a street vendor can be difficult, braving bone-chilling temperatures for hours on end. As we stand at his post on 16th Avenue, the pouring rain escalates. I suggest that perhaps it would be a good time to warm up at a local coffee shop. Ras looks reluctant as beads of rain trickle down his face into his dark matted beard. He asks me if I’m really that cold. To him, time is money. If he abandons his station, the chance to approach potential customers and money is lost.

Finally, after an extensive standstill in the cold rain, we enter the coffee shop. Ras remarks that this weather is nothing compared to what he has seen before, and suggests that I might grow a little backbone. I smile sheepishly and his eyes begin to soften as he opens the coffee house door for me. His tough street life demeanor has yet to diminish his gentle mannerisms.

Ras begins to explain why he chose to sell incense instead of other typical street vending products. He agrees that he could probably make more money if he had a fast food stand, but fervently believes that the incense business is more valuable because it promotes a stronger sense of well being.

“Incense replenish the mind, body, and soul, and without soul, you have nothing. I rather sell these, they bring culture and relaxation to the people,” Ras said.

On a typical day, Ras says that he can average $100, but admits business can be poor, resulting in a meager $40 a day. He is proud of his work but looks slightly embarrassed about his income as he looks down to his unkempt fingernails. He laughs lightly, acknowledging that he must of missed his weekly manicure again.

“Right now I am focussing on my financial security. I’m going to leave here soon and move to New York; that’s where the money is. I figure I can easily double the profits that I usually make here,” Ras said.

As a street vendor, Ras is forced to adhere Ohio State guidelines. Each year he pays $27 for his peddler’s license, which at times can be equivalent to a full day’s work.

Craig Colopy, a license officer of Columbus, renews thousands of peddler licenses a year, and dictates what rules apply to them.

“We have a large amount of vendors’ who are attracted to the campus scene at Ohio State. We just have to make sure that it’s understood that they are only allowed on the east side of High Street,” Colopy said.

Ras felt the repercussions from the strict guidelines after he was arrested and sent to the Franklin County Jail for three days after attempting to sell his incense inside of the Ohio Union. He shifts restlessly in his chair. Bitterness wins the best of him as his eyes glaze over to a hard stare.

“Can you believe they arrested me for that? Do know that this school has made over $15 million from the National Championship, and they’re afraid Ras is going to steal their business? I don’t think so,” he said.

He sips his coffee, obviously comforted by it’s warmth, and admits that he, too, prospered from this past year’s football season. He explains how this past season was more productive for his business because of the winning streak.

“Let me tell you, Buckeyes are crazy. When they loose, I don’t even try to sell. I pack up and get as far away from campus as possible. But when the team wins, you wouldn’t believe the money I make. I made over $100 in 35 minutes after the Michigan game. Go Bucks!” Ras said, amused by his own humor.

Ras views himself as a self-made man. With only a high school diploma, he continues to educate himself in order to further improve his image. He knows that his appearance and persona can affect his sales.

“People are tricky, just because they’re smiling at you from the outside, doesn’t mean they’re smiling at you from the inside. That’s why I have to interact, be a good salesman, play the game and rope them in,” Ras said.

Ras is still uncertain about how long he will remain in Columbus, but plans to remain faithful to his customers with a ready supply of his own aromatherapy incense.

“I’m planning on traveling before I go to New York, it orients my mind, kind of how incense do, but I’m sure I’ll be around every once in a while shouting my seven sticks for a dollar sales pitch,” Ras said.