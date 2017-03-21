OSU lecturer accused of scamming money

Please follow and like us:

The Gahanna police investigation of a former Ohio State lecturer continues to reveal more accusations against the man, Paul Zubrod II, who is accused of scamming money from his students.

Numerous students have come forward to the police with complaints that they were scammed by Zubrod, who taught classes involving orchestration and film scoring during spring quarter.

“We’re finding out more information about things that were going on while he was in central Ohio,” said Lt. Jeff Spence, spokesman for the Gahanna police department.

The alleged scams include the sale of bogus computer programs, writing bad checks to students working for his music company and the theft of music written or performed by students. He later passed the musical work along as his own original work to people in the movie industry. According to a statement by the Gahanna police department, the current student losses thus far total approximately $20,000.

Zubrod claims to be a major film scorer and orchestrator, and claims to be well known on the Hollywood scene. He claimed to have contacts with big name producers, composers and directors. Spence said their investigation is finding information that many of these claims were unfounded.

“We found out he represented himself as being with two well-known orchestrators from the movie industry,” he said. “Both were approached by Mr. Zubrod but were never employees or in any other way involved with him.”

Katie Read, an interior design major and the manager of the local band Proximity Grey, said Zurbod said that he could use his contacts to help them get a record contract.

The orchestrators Zurbod claimed to work with are famous and would be well recognized by students interested in orchestrating and movie sound tracks, Spence said.

“I’m sure the students are probably aware of who they are,” he said.

Elizabeth Conlisk, spokeswoman for OSU, said Zubrod was hired to teach a workshop – whatever happened involving business deals was a relatively rare situation.

“The majority of our faculty is teaching, doing research or providing services,” she said. “There is not a lot of deal making going on.”

Conlisk said it appeared Zubrod’s experience was relevant to the area he was teaching.

“This individual was very aggressive coming to us saying he wanted to ‘help’,” she said. “He said he wanted to provide his professional experience to students and could convey that.”

According to a statement by the Gahanna police, Zurbod has attempted scams at other colleges and universities located in central Ohio and throughout the country. In one instance, Zubrod contacted music department chairs and said he could arrange a $1 million to $8 million donation for the estate of a woman in California. To receive the donation, Zubrod requested either a salary or “administrative fee” be paid to him.

The Gahanna police also recently received information that Zurbod attempted to purchase an interest in a $30 million aircraft. The police believe Zubrod was attempting to use a promotional flight as a prop to lure investors in to some type of scam.

Police believe Zubrod has left Ohio and might now be living in Ventura County, California.