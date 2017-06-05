Contest to focus on senior citizens

Please follow and like us:

Out of the 458 submissions, 30 semifinalists for the 2005 Eileen Heckart Senior Drama Competition have finally been announced.

The Eileen Heckart Senior Drama Competition is a playwright competition that was started in order to make more plays available for senior citizens theater, said Alan Woods, director of the Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee Theatre Research Institute at Ohio State. It was started in 2003.

“In 2002, OSU hosted an International Senior Theatre Conference,” Woods said. “Hearing frustration (because of) lack of plays for senior groups, I gathered cash available from royalties to increase the number of plays.”

The Heckart Competition is narrowed down to three categories rather than singling out just one play. The categories are ten-minute, one-act, and full length plays, which all have something to do with senior citizens. A large group of about 90 people, composed of local theater members and OSU alumni, read two plays each until the semifinalists were narrowed down, Woods said.

“We look for quality appropriate for senior groups and concerns, with lead senior characters,” he said, “We want to increase the repertory of senior (citizen) groups.”

For winning plays, the Heckart Competition offers cash prizes in combination with staged readings at the 2005 International Centre for Women Playwrights’ Retreat in Columbus.

Semifinalist Ludmilla Bollow, from Milwaukee, Wis., said that Heckart Competition is unlike any other playwright competition. The cash prizes are generous and in all categories, which few contests do. In addition, there is not an entry fee. The contest is also different because it focuses on senior citizens, where as others do not.

“This is one of the best, for the way they treat the playwrights. First and foremost, there is no entry fee. Most of us abhor to that,” Bollow said. “And there are cash prizes, generous ones, and in all categories. Few contests do that. This year there will be staged readings, most valuable to playwrights. Also, they seek plays for seniors, and very few other theaters do. This is a growing field, and encourages more plays in this category.”

Bollow, who was also a semifinalist out of 470 submissions in 2003, hopes to gain credibility for her ten-minute play if it is chosen as a finalist.

“To win a placement in any contest is exciting and colors the whole day bright,” she said. “But knowing the Eileen Heckart Senior Drama Competition had 470 submissions makes the placement even more noteworthy.”

The competition tributes Tony and Academy Award winning actress Eileen Heckart. Heckart received many other awards throughout her career and appeared in nearly 30 productions.

Finalists will be announced soon, Woods said in an announcement earlier last week. For semifinalists like Bollow, the anticipation is all part of the job.

“Playwrights develop patience and are used to waiting for results. And it keeps the hope alive,” Bollow said.