Plastic surgery an American societal staple

“Dr. 90210,” “The Swan” and MTV’s “I Want a Famous Face” are just a few reality shows that revolve around America’s obsession with plastic surgery. American’s spent nearly $12.5 billion on both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures in 2004, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Plastic surgery is not just for Hollywood hopefuls and aging women anymore. Surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures are reshaping the entire nation. According to 2004 statistics from the ASAPS men had 1.2 million cosmetic procedures and patients between the ages of 19 and 34 constituted 22 percent of all cosmetic procedures.

Michael Dunn, a senior in German and linguistics, had his first procedure, an otoplasty, at age 20. An otoplasty is an outer-ear surgery designed to move pronounced ears closer to the head. Now 28 and the veteran of three surgeries, otoplasty, rhinoplasty, and surgical hair transplants, Dunn said he is happy with what he sees in the mirror.

“I was totally self-conscious, I had been for a long time,” he said. “I wanted to get all this stuff out of the way while I was young, before I have kids and life gets in the way.”

Insurance will often not cover cosmetic surgical procedures since they are considered elective. Dunn financed his surgeries with a credit card.

“All together it probably cost close to $20,000. I charged it,” he said.

An OSU sophomore in textiles and clothing, who asked to remain anonymous, is considering plastic surgery to remove a seventeen inch scar from her back.

“I had a spinal fusion surgery when I was 15 for scoliosis,” she said. “It left a 17-inch scar on my back. I am very self-conscious about it.”

“I’ve always wanted a backless wedding dress,” she said. “It seems like insurance will cover it if my doctor refers it. If insurance doesn’t cover it and my parents aren’t willing to help, I might reconsider, but I might take out a loan.”

She said she is not considering any other cosmetic procedures.

“Other people, I see why they do it, but its not necessary for me,” she said. “I don’t see why any 19 or 20-year-old would want to have breast implants, you could just be going through a phase.”

Plastic surgery procedures can be a lifelong commitment, depending on the type of procedure. The Food and Drug Administration cautions on its Web site that women with breast implants will likely have one or more additional surgeries, regardless of the type of implant (silicone or saline), over their lifetime to replace the implants.

Dr. Bahman Guyuron, a professor and chief of plastic surgery at University Hospitals of Cleveland and Case Western Reserve University, emphasized the importance of carefully selecting a surgeon.

“The number one criterion for selection of the surgeon is proper training. Equally important criterion for selection of a suitable plastic surgeon is certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery,” he said in an e-mail.

Guyuron cautions that although there may be economic advantages to using a plastic surgeon who is not certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery the risks for patients are very great.

For people considering a reconstructive procedure there is a good chance that insurance will cover the cost.

“Insurance is likely to cover reconstructive procedures,” Guyuron said. “It is a matter of the surgeon significantly defining the procedure as reconstructive, not cosmetic, to the insurance company.”

For some the cost of a cosmetic procedure is worth it considering the benefits. One 62 year old OSU alumna, who asked to remain anonymous, got the results she hoped for with a quick lift. “Everything they say on the commercial is true,” she said. “It is unbelievable.”

The quick lift is a less surgical face lift procedure. The surgery is done under local anesthetic which offers less down time during recovery the patient’s recovery. “It was a three hour procedure,” the alumna said. “There was no down time. I was out partying with friends later that night.”