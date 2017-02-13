How to: Create a Unique Halloween Costume

When we were younger, Halloween was a time to dress up, scare all of the other kids and score some candy. We’re older now but still use the holiday as a time to dress up and attempt to score. Popular costumes usually include sexy construction workers, angels and Chippendale’s strippers but those are played out. This year, crank up your imagination and create a costume that will be the talk of campus. Here are five steps to guide you through the process. Step OneToss out any clichés immediately. Forget any tired, old Halloween costumes. No Playboy bunnies, Dog the Bounty Hunters or devils this year. You don’t want to risk showing up at a party where you and twenty other people are dressed as Jim Tressel or Napolean Dynamite. Also, just tossing on a jersey doesn’t count as being a football player or other athlete – you have to get more creative than that. Step TwoPlay off common words, titles or phrases in unexpected ways. For example, a doctor’s outfit with chili peppers pinned to it is ‘Dr. Pepper.’ A surfer costume covered with fake spider webbing is a ‘Web surfer.’ These ideas might sound lame, but they’re sure to get a laugh and at least you know you’re going to be the only one with a certain costume. This option also offers a creative alternative to more boring ideas. Step ThreeTry to define the difference between sexy and too skimpy. Most girls will be dressed in costumes ranging from naughty nurses to police officers so go with something less obvious. It will also probably be a cold night so make sure the costume incorporates something to keep you warm. Step FourShop at thrift stores. Rag-O-Rama and Nostalgia Vintage Clothing on North High Street offer cheap, unusual clothes and accessories and are close to campus. Goodwill is another option. These stores are great places to find unique items, but the good stuff goes fast. The sooner you get started the more likely you are to find everything you need in one place. Ripping old clothing and sewing it together with new items can also be a way to create a one-of-a-kind costume on a budget. Step FiveUse common items in your dorm or apartment to transform your look. Burn the cork from an empty wine bottle and rub it on your face for a 5 o’clock shadow, or use your girlfriend’s eyelash glue to attach fake fur to your face for a beard, or use pantyhose to stuff with socks and other fabrics to create a tail. Most information compiled from ehow.com.