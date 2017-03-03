Future finally bright for Browns

Please follow and like us:

Chances are any Browns fan who followed the NFL regularly just knew the Colts wouldn’t beat the Titans.

Not because Indianapolis had planned to rest its starters for most of the game and not because Tennessee had to win to secure a playoff birth, but because the team is the Browns and the city is Cleveland, which in the sports world is synonymous with heartbreak and agony.

Looking back on the 2007 season, however, it would be illogical to claim the Browns were victims of just bad luck.

Sure, Cleveland won 10 games for the first time since 1994 and became only the third team since 1992 to go 10-6 and not make the playoffs. In fact, ESPN finally discovered Cleveland had a professional football team this season.

But a few missed opportunities prohibited the Browns from reaching the postseason and put a damper on one of the most successful and enjoyable seasons in franchise history.

In particular, slow and inauspicious starts to three games the Browns ultimately lost sealed their fate.

Sept. 23 at Oakland: Derek Anderson threw two interceptions in the first half and Cleveland trailed 16-0 early. The Browns rallied to take a 17-16 lead in the third quarter but couldn’t stop the run, setting up Phil Dawson’s potential come-from-behind, game-winning field goal with seconds remaining. Raiders coach Lane Kiffin pulled a “Mike Shanahan”, nullifying a successful attempt and leading to a block on the second try. Raiders won 26-24.

Dec. 2 at Arizona: Anderson threw a pick-six on the Browns’ first possession. He then fumbled a snap on their next possession, which led to a touchdown pass and a 14-0 advantage for the Cardinals. The Browns came from behind again, but a handful of inexcusable penalties and a dubious call on the last play resulted in another tough loss. Cardinals won 27-21.

Dec. 23 at Cincinnati: Anderson threw two interceptions on consecutive plays, which led to two Cincinnati touchdowns in 39 seconds just before the half. A fumble with about two minutes left gave the Browns a chance to win, but a desperation toss into the end zone was knocked down. Bengals won 19-14.

The loss at Cincinnati will go down as the most infamous defeat of the 2007 campaign because it stripped the Browns of all playoff control and relegated them to bystanders. A win would have earned them a playoff spot.

But the debacles against Oakland and Arizona cannot be overlooked.

A win in either game would have solidified the Browns’ playoff position and made it difficult for the Titans to keep pace.

It might seem Anderson is to blame for these three missed opportunities, and that’s justified. He made poor decisions and the subsequent turnovers put Cleveland in an early hole.

But it’s worth mentioning that he recuperated in all three contests and gave the Browns a chance to win at the end of each game.

He led Cleveland to a 10-6 mark as a starter this season, so to say Brady Quinn deserves to start next season is irrational. Anderson was basically a rookie this season and will learn to minimize mistakes early in games.

For once, the Browns actually have something to look forward to next season, and a quarterback controversy is the last thing they need.

Kyle Clapham can be reached at clapham.6@osu.edu.