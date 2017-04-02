Behind the guise of Ohio State’s Buck-I-Guy

Please follow and like us:

Behind the 10-gallon hat, 6-foot-cape, painted-red mustache, under-eye stickers, sunglasses, gloves and custom Ohio State outfit is a family man who has used his opportunity for fame to give back to the community.

John Chubb, also known as Buck-I-Guy, has become one of the most recognizable faces in the crowd at OSU games. In addition, his picture has been featured in national publications. Chubb’s notoriety has led him to speak at fundraisers and draw attention to some of the area’s less fortunate people.

A lifelong fan of the Buckeyes, Chubb, 49, grew up in Columbus’ North End. He is married with three children and has a career as a computer supply salesman.

Although Chubb has been going to OSU football games for years, he has not always been in the limelight. He said things started to change after an incident in 2005.

On Nov. 6, 2005, Chubb and his son, Tremaine, had a life-changing experience. They were the first people to respond to a car accident that left two people trapped inside a burning car, Chubb said.

Chubb and his son had been to the OSU football game on Saturday and were on their way to a Browns football game in Cleveland Sunday when a car passed them and went out of control. It flipped several times, “Dukes of Hazzard style,” Chubb said.

As fire came out of the air ducts of the car, Tremaine Chubb broke out the passenger side window and freed the passenger who had been thrown to the floor from the accident, Chubb said.

John Chubb backed away from the trapped driver of the vehicle because she was grabbing at him, and the car was on fire. He told his son he would try one more time to free her, and his son’s reply was, “Are you sure? Because it’s about to go, Dad.”

John Chubb said he freed the driver shortly before the car exploded in flames. The driver and passenger both survived.

Shortly after that, John Chubb began to get the publicity that has made him so recognizable.

“When the accident happened, Buck-I-Guy was around but I don’t know if this is divine intervention or good karma, but it all took off after the accident,” Chubb said.

Since then, the Buck-I-Guy has spent a lot of time making appearances at community events. He has spoken at fundraisers for autism and diabetes while doing work with “Walk for the Cure” and the Stefanie Spielman Breast Cancer Foundation. He has also been a speaker at retirement communities and spends time reading to underprivileged children.

“It stems from coach Woody Hayes always talking about paying forward; this is something that has stuck with me throughout my life. I try to stay community-minded,” Chubb said.

John Chubb, the Buck-I-Guy, has been featured on ESPN’s “College Gameday,” ABC, NBC, The Big Ten Network and “The Jay Leno Show.” His pictures have also been included in The Wall Street Journal, Columbus Monthly, The Athlon Sports Big Ten 2009 Preview and various other publications.

Chubb goes to every home and away game, dressed up in full outfit to represent the Buckeyes. He even transformed a 1970 Chevy Impala into the “Buck-I-Guy Mobile.”

The car took him 10 years to totally restore and customize. It is a convertible with a custom Buckeye interior, custom tires, axles and footballs with the letter “B” on the wheels. He drives it to the home games and local events.

“A lot of people think that he does it all for the publicity and the show, but he’s just a passionate guy who is genuinely in love with the Buckeyes,” said Dee Miller, 34, a former OSU football player.

“He will invite me over for cookouts and we will talk about life in general, whether it is about obstacles that I’m facing, or troubles in my life,” Miller said. “I’m fortunate enough to see him as more than just the Buck-I-Guy.”

John Hicks, former Buckeye football player and 1973 Lombardi Award winner said hometown fans can change the outcome of football games “from seven to 14 points.”

Hicks, 58, remembers when the face of the Buckeyes was the Neutron Man, Orlas King. King danced in the crowd at OSU games for nearly 30 years. After King passed away in 2004, John Chubb became one of the famous faces at the games.

“The Buck-I-Guy is a good representative of the tradition, and a good guy who goes to all the games and leads the cheers,” Hicks said.

As far as next year’s OSU football team, Chubb said, “There are always high expectations in Columbus, Ohio, but I’m a proud Buckeye fan yesterday, today and tomorrow, regardless.”