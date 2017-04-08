Lawyer said Pryor will drive off without car-related sanctions

Cody Cousino / Photo Editor

Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor’s lawyer would not disclose who is paying the quarterback’s legal bills, but he did tell The Lantern on Thursday that he does not anticipate any further sanctions for his client regarding the cars he has driven during his time at OSU.

Larry James, a Columbus attorney who represents Pryor, explained the quarterback’s vehicle history and said his client did not commit any infractions.

“In order to have infractions, he would have to receive something of a benefit that other students or the public would not normally receive,” James said.

James said Pryor’s mother, Thomasina Pryor, purchased a Hyundai Sonata in 2008 for her son, then a high school senior in Jeanette, Pa. James said the car died sometime during the first year and a half, and was traded in for a Dodge Charger, for which Thomasina also paid. When the Charger began having problems, Pryor traded it in for about $7,800, and purchased a Nissan 350Z for about $11,000 after the trade-in.

“The monthly payments are $289 a month,” James said. “That is about a nickel difference between the Charger and the 350Z.”

Pryor drove three or four loaner cars during the times the Charger was being serviced, James said.

“The idea of getting a loaner when your car is being serviced is pretty standard,” he said.

James would not identify who is paying for his client’s legal bills.

“I can’t tell you and wouldn’t tell you, and it’s inappropriate to tell you,” James said. “The public does not get to know that.”

James said Pryor had his license reinstated since receiving a ticket for running a stop sign Feb. 17.

“He has his license as we speak,” James said. “He went down today to show proof of insurance.”

James said he doesn’t understand the current media scrutiny.

“Particularly for a young student-athlete, I think it’s been awful,” James said. “If you look at allegations about the cars, they have been anything but factual. It has been punitive and I don’t get that.”

Pryor and four teammates are suspended for the first five games of the 2011 season for selling memorabilia and receiving improper benefits from Eddie Rife, owner of Fine Line Ink tattoo parlor.