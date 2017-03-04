Ohio State men’s basketball student tickets sell out in 23 minutes

Please follow and like us:

The annual overload of the Ticketmaster system is over after 2,400 Ohio State students purchased tickets to watch OSU men’s basketball at the Schottenstein Center.

The tickets for the home games sold out in 23 minutes after the online window opened Wednesday at 6 p.m., OSU athletics spokesman Dan Wallenberg confirmed to The Lantern in an email, leaving some students disappointed.

“I had my computer open, I had my wallet and BuckID out, I had everything ready,” said Margaret Kennedy, a second-year in exploration. “And they sold out.”

Prior to the 2011 and 2012 seasons, student ticket packages sold out shortly after being available for purchase from Ticketmaster. Tickets for the 2012 season sold out within five minutes of going on sale.

This year’s student ticket package cost $162, which increased from last year because of a package increase from nine to 12 home games, according to Brett Scarbrough, assistant athletic director of ticketing and premium seating. Individual game prices, however, stayed the same, and the option games, including the Michigan State matchup, went for $16 each.

OSU decreased the allotment in past years to increase demand, Scarbrough said.

“We had 4,000 student seats, and most of those were in the upper bowl,” Scarbrough said. “But when we looked at game attendance, some games got to more than 2,000, but most were in the 1,500 to 2,000 range.”

The Schottenstein Center can hold up to 20,000 people, according to its website.

Student tickets were moved from mostly upper-bowl reserved seating to general admission in the lower bowl when the decrease occurred, Scarbrough said.

“It doesn’t do anything to sell 4,000 tickets and only have 2,000 students in the stands,” Scarbrough said.

The atmosphere changed, too, when the switch was made, Scarbrough said.

“It’s exciting seeing the tents lined up for the bigger games,” he said. “It creates a great atmosphere on gameday.”

John Bullock, a second-year in mechanical engineering, prides himself on his gameday spirit.

“I have a penguin suit that I wear to every home game,” Bullock said, “So that’s what I’m most excited about.”

OSU will continue the BuckID system of ticketing for men’s basketball this year. Tickets are loaded onto a student’s BuckID rather than having a physical ticket to the game and transferring a ticket to another student is done on Ticketmaster’s website, Scarbrough said.

Despite the ticket-buying process some students described as stressful, those who emerged with season tickets like Mike Mossbarger, a second-year in biology, are looking forward to the games.

“It just shows how great the school spirit is here,” Mossbarger said. “It’s amazing how many people wanted (the tickets).”

Scarbrough said he and the rest of the Athletics Department ticket office are looking forward to the games being filled.

“We’re excited for a great season,” Scarbrough said.

The Buckeyes finished 29-8 overall last season and are set to play Morgan State Nov. 9 at noon at the Schottenstein Center for their season opener.