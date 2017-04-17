Rape marks 6 sex crimes in 4 months reported at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center

Please follow and like us:

A rape reported early Friday morning at Rhodes Hall was the sixth reported sex crime at the Wexner Medical Center since May.

The incident allegedly took place at 5:13 a.m. and was reported by a male non-affiliate of OSU, according to a University Police report.

OSU staff members listed on the report did not respond to an email requesting comment Monday.

University Police representatives did not respond to an email requesting comment Monday evening.

One of six American women has been the victim of an attempted or committed rape in her lifetime, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network website.

During the summer, five sex crimes were reported in buildings associated with the Medical Center.

A female non-affiliate reported a rape at Harding Hospital at 2 p.m. July 1. The woman reported the rape was by a known suspect, according to University Police records, and the case was updated Sept. 6 to a closed status because the “victim refused to cooperate.”

About two-thirds of sexual assaults are committed by someone known to the victim, according to RAINN.

A second rape was reported at the James Cancer Hospital Aug. 15 at about midnight. Investigation into the event is pending, according to the University Police log.

A sexual imposition reported by a female non-affiliate that allegedly occurred May 2 at Care Point East about 1 p.m. and a gross sexual imposition reported by a female OSU staff member at Harding Hospital May 25 at 3:15 p.m. are both listed as “victim refused to cooperate,” according to the log.

In a third incident, a female non-affiliate reported a sexual imposition at OSU Hospital East that allegedly occurred June 19 at about 6 p.m. The female was a patient at the hospital and the alleged violator was an employee. The female did not want to press charges against the violator and the case was closed, according to a University Police report.