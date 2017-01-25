Ohio State students share stories on Reddit of harassment by local man

Some female Ohio State students have recently expressed concerns about a local man who they say is harassing area women. While the man claimed he has been banned from OSU’s campus, Ohio State University Police representatives have simply said they are aware of the situation.
Reports surfaced on social news-sharing site Reddit of a man in the OSU area approaching women in an unwelcome way.
The 22-year-old man goes by the pseudonym “Sean Larson.” He said he uses the pseudonym to protect him from physical harm and stalking.
“Campus is very tribal, so it’s like a tribal psychology place,” Larson said in an interview with The Lantern Oct. 26. “If you get found out for doing that kind of stuff (sleeping with many women), you can get extradited from the whole thing.”
Victoria Mendoza, a fourth-year in women’s studies and sexuality studies, said Larson approached her twice in the William Oxley Thompson Memorial Library.
The first time he came up to her, which was during November 2012, she said he grabbed her hand and told her she had pretty hair. He claimed to need directions to the 18th Avenue Library and would not let go of her hand when she tried to walk away, despite her assertion that she had a boyfriend, she said.
“This was in the big forum area of Thompson where people can obviously see what’s going on, and nobody stepped in,” Mendoza said.
Five or six months later, Mendoza said Larson approached her again.
“I don’t think he recognized me at first,” Mendoza said, “but then he realized that he had approached me before, and he tried to go in for a hug like he knew me, like he was my friend.”
Mendoza said Larson attempted to block her path and hold her hand but she pushed passed him.
Ann Faris, a first-year in exploration, said she had a similar experience. She said Larson approached her on the Oval before classes started this semester.
Faris said Larson asked if she was from Los Angeles, adding that he had just transferred from University of California-Los Angeles. He said he needed directions to a nearby off-campus restaurant.
“I figured people were still just trying to meet up with someone, because it (was) the first week of school,” Faris said. “I could tell he was weird, but I thought he was just trying to be friends.”
The two exchanged numbers and planned to meet up later on. Faris said she planned to go with her friends the first time, but decided at the last minute to blow off the meeting. Later, though, she said she felt bad and decided to set up another meeting.
That time, Faris went alone to meet Larson. The two went to his apartment on High Street before things became increasingly uncomfortable, Faris said.
“He was really touchy-feely, always grabbing my hands and hugging me and stuff,” Faris said.
Larson then told her he was a law student at OSU at the time, Faris said.
Faris said she started questioning Larson’s motives before she got uncomfortable and left.
Larson said while he was a first-year at OSU three or four years ago, he is no longer enrolled.
The reactions of the women he chooses to approach depend on who they’re with, Larson said.
“They’re two-faced. When I’m actually meeting them, they’re all friendly and bubbly and give me their number,” he said. “Behind my back, when they go home, they’re talking s—.”
He also runs a blog which seeks to help men learn how to win women over. In some cases, Larson said his posts are meant to “evoke rage,” including a post about how to pick up sorority women.
University Police are aware of the allegations, but there are no reports of related crimes on campus so far, University Police Chief Paul Denton said in an email.
“We are remaining alert given the nature of the conduct,” Denton said. “We would advise students if you see something suspicious, say something.”
Mendoza said she has stepped in multiple times when she sees other girls talking to Larson.
“I’ve tried to step in and pretend to be a girl’s friend, made up a name and pulled her to the side so she could get away from him,” Mendoza said.
Larson said he is no longer allowed on campus per university warning, though there have been no official charges against him.
“But I live near campus, so I can walk on High Street,” he said.
Denton said in an email University Police could not confirm or deny that Larson was told he was not allowed on campus. Denton reiterated police were “aware of the concerns that have been raised and would emphasize if (students) see something suspicious, say something.”
Columbus Division of Police Officer Joshua Urlaub said Larson could be toeing the line of legal and illegal if he is too persistent in his pursuit of women.
“It just depends on how far he goes with it,” Urlaub said. “If he’s continuing to harass them, and he won’t take ‘no,’ he’s definitely on the line of a harassment charge.”
Urlaub said anyone who is continually harassed should notify the police immediately.
You know, as women, sometimes you are approached by men and it is a really uncomfortable situation. So you figure, maybe if I’m nice but detached he’ll go away and won’t drag me into an alley and rape me. That’s not being “two-faced”, that is just self-preservation. That guy needs to find his kicks in some other way than harassing women.
Hmmm…lantern not reporting about the alleged date rape drugs used or his secret filming of sexual encounters with students? Get the story right.
My heart sank when I read this article. I thought young women had evolved more since I was a student (these many years ago.) Ladies- stop thinking you must “be nice” and not cause a scene with this creeper. He is still on High St. because he has been getting enough positive reinforcment to make it worth it. If ANYONE makes you uncomfortable, grabs your hand, etc. tell him/her once firmly to stop. Don’t listen to his BS. If it continues- GET LOUD and take control. Yelling, punching and kicking are good ideas. Overreact. This guy wants sex- not a scene. To all of you students- when you see someone needing help- get off social media, get over there and see what is going on. You are part of the Ohio State family- take care of each other.
Some stupid rumors going on. Girls touch me, I don’t touch them. I’m the victim. The girls are sexual predators. #BeCarefulAroundOSUGIRLS
what a creep. he’s been featured on Jezebel and BroBible now lolz:
the links, if anyone wants a good laugh:
Jezebel: bit.ly/1afII3a
BroBible: bit.ly/1aU8zPg
He approached me over the summer. I was friendly because I thought he needed directions. After I gave him directions, he grabbed my hand, kissed it then wouldn’t let go. About an hour later, I saw him on High St. talking with another girl. I’m thankful the word is out about him. However, I saw it at Easton yesterday. He was with a male who was filming him about how famous he is now. I think more precautions by law need to be taken since he thinks this is funny and he’s “famous.” The creep needs to get a life.
creepy. he just posted a video on youtube of “picking up a supermodel”. he needs to get a life:
the link, if anyone wants a watch:
bit.ly/1b9pY6t
#ProTips
#LearnFromSuperAlphaMales
How to Be Persistent When Picking Up Women:
YOUTUBE LINK: bit.ly/1dhPSI9
If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth, right? the Democrats' great accomplishment is producing the political equivalent of a Rodney King video, clearly demonstrating the lies of the right, the right Hilary Clinton correctly identified as a vast conspiracy. Confirm by examining Central District of California Cases, 01-4340, 03-9097, 08-5515, 10-5193, US Tax Court 12000-07L –though I think you want to view my US Tax Court Appeal to the 9th Circuit for a good account of their day to day assaults, a few month time slice indicative of a decade of assault, and, when it's completed, 9th Circuit 11-56043.
Typically operating through puppets–including puppets in the judiciary–the right wing has for decades been committing crimes and trying to classify them to cover them up, a move explicitly forbidden by the Code of Federal Regulations. With either the approval or the willful ignorance of the judiciary the right has e killed & stolen several of my pets and routinely shoot energy weaponry at me and my pets, despite my calls to the police, the FBI, Congress, and despite my petitions in court. They've been placing dead cats in my path at a rate of one every few weeks or one a month, and shot out the eye of another stray a day after I advised a few strangers it had a particularly nice disposition. They are beyond sick, and belong in prison.
Having read this I thought it was really informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this content
together. I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both reading
and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
If you see something, say something. I bet Orwell is kicking himself in his grave for not thinking of that slogan first.
Sean is pimp.