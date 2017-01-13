Prank calls turn educational in Ohio State students’ new website

When you think of pranks children might pull, some classics probably come to mind: throwing toilet paper over a neighbor’s house, for example, or making prank calls.
Prank calls might have been set back by the adoption of caller ID, but now four second-year computer science students at Ohio State have reimagined the classic prank with a new web app.
Abby Benedict, Jeff Casavant, Max Buck and Erik Thiem are the minds behind ewakz.com, a website they developed at BoilerMake, a “hackathon” at Purdue University. BoilerMake is a contest where independent teams come together to develop web, mobile, desktop or hardware projects.
The premise of the web app is simple: When you visit ewakz.com, you can enter a topic (an example on the website is Russian history) and a phone number, and Ewakz will call the number you entered and read the corresponding Wikipedia article on the subject you chose.
It’s not just Wikipedia, though; one can also send, via ewakz.com, pickup lines, custom messages and definitions from urbandictionary.com to other people.
“It’s a weird mix between useful and a prank call,” Buck said. Given that the users of ewakz.com send messages anonymously, the service might potentially be used to bother others.
Eventually, though, Buck said he hopes that mix skews toward useful.
“Say I want to read ‘The New Yorker’ — but I’ve got more important things to do, like make pancakes,” he said. He wants Ewakz to be a solution.
Currently, the web app is mostly used for sending Wikipedia articles, Casavant said.
The name, which Benedict admits sounds like “earwax,” has nothing to do with the service being offered, she said.
“(The name is) Erik’s fault,” Casavant said.
Thiem agreed. “I’m always Erik with a k — or ewak,” he said.
And at 3 a.m. the night before the hackathon, when they were sleep-deprived and everything was funny, that was a “really clever” name, Buck said.
But ewak.com wasn’t available, so ewakz.com — or the plural of Ewak — was born.
It costs Ewakz two cents each time it makes a call, Thiem said. It is free to use, and in the web app’s first 10 days, around 1,500 calls were made from about 550 users.
That amounts to roughly $30 in phone calls that users had not paid for. The money came from Twilio, an internet phone company based in San Francisco, Calif that Ewakz uses as its phone call service. Ewakz uses Twilio to make calls, and Ewakz was credited $50 by Twilio during BoilerMake for testing purposes.
Plans for monetizing the web app — or even for funding the calls once the original $80 is gone — are still nebulous, Buck said.
“We want to sell it to Facebook for $4 billion,” Thiem said, laughing.
More seriously, Thiem said they might introduce ads or begin charging a small fee for using Ewakz as expenses increase with more users.
Ben Stanseski, a second-year in aviation and a beta tester of Ewakz, said he thinks the web app will catch on because of its simplicity.
“The ability to send whatever information you want, to whomever you want, provides the most appeal to people,” he said. “Especially when it is as easy to use as Ewakz.”
Currently, the recipient of a call from Ewakz has no way of knowing who sent the message unless the sender identifies him or herself via a custom message. The four developers acknowledged that the anonymity of the web app can allow for misuse of the service.
There has already been one reported instance of “bullying,” Thiem said. Their current solution is to prevent the recipient of the “bullying” from receiving future calls from Ewakz — a solution they’re admittedly not fond of, Buck said.
Moving forward, the creators have considered requiring users to log in to use Ewakz as a measure against misuse, Buck said. No login feature had been added as of Monday evening.
Stanseski said he doesn’t think abuse will become a problem, however.
“There is a slight concern there,” he said. “But I think people will use it more for fun than for harassment.”
Future features, like a required login, a means of monetizing the web app or the development of a “native app” — one that can be downloaded on to a smartphone via an app store — are still being worked out by the group.
I would like to send a big thank you to The Lantern for publishing this. I hope that everyone who reads this article tries out our website. Please leave any feedback here or send us an email so that we can work to improve it. And most importantly, have fun!
Such a long post. I found this as an informative and interesting post, so i think it is very useful and knowledgeable. I would like to thank you for the effort you have made in writing this article.
Hunt is really a self-made monster, and remains so nonetheless that it is otherwise engaged of style.
The pirate bay is really a long term project mentionened above previously
by the organization Piratbyr. The remaining item responses were combined into one scale for each and every variable.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am in fact happy to read everthing at one place.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital
to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Remarkable! Its actually amazing article, I have got much clear idea concerning
from this piece of writing.
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog post
or vice-versa? My website covers a lot of
the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to send
me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
Superb blog by the way!
When I originally commented I appear to have clicked the
-Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever
a comment is added I get four emails with the exact same comment.
There has to be a means you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!
Excellent website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed
in this article? I’d really love to be a part of group where
I can get feed-back from other knowledgeable people that share the
same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Kudos!
Great weblog right here! Also your web site a lot up fast!
What web host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I desire my website loaded up as quickly as yours
lol
My site
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a
really well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
If some one wishes to be updated with most up-to-date
technologies then he must be pay a visit this web site and be up to date daily.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website?
My blog site is in the very same area of interest as yours
and my visitors would certainly benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this alright with you. Appreciate it!
My weblog
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this superb blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding youur RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to brand new updates and will share thuis
sit with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
This is due to the fact that you are clearing
the air passages by getting rid of the cold, sinus problems,
allergy medicine, or asthma treatments so naturally the snoring will stop
too. In many patients, pacemakers restore normal heart rhythm.
No, most people snore because of unhealthy lifestyles.
Er is altijd mijn – Sims Koninkrijk voor de speler die wil meer van de mijn – Sims gevoel of de Sim City Creator voor spelers van de Wii console die op zoek zijn naar meer builder-achtige spellen. Kim Kardashian is de belichaming van de
beroemdheid die “beroemd is om zijn beroemd. Nu, elke keer dat u toevoegt of verwijdert een accessoire in uw gebouw, het belang wiel zal bewegen dienovereenkomstig aan een bijzonder belang. We moeten gebruik van wijsheid en serieus nadenken over wat plastische chirurgie is alles over voordat de eigenlijke procedures. Thanksgiving is deze donderdag, we gaan naar de Vicki voor het diner. Zij zullen helpen u de looks die je altijd hebt gewenst te bereiken. Ze had geen gebreken voor chirurgie en nu ze ziet er onwerkelijk, alsof ze probeerden te verbergen de echte persoon binnen.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading
it, you are a great author. I will be sure to bookmark
your blog and will often come back at some point.
I want to encourage you to continue your great job, have a nice evening!
Start by creating urgency in a real way through you sales presentation.
This leaves only one aspect of the decision unresolved- when they should make the decision to purchase.
com has partnered up with both Dell and Lenovo to bring you
great deals and discounts when you shop online at either of their websites.
Just walking across the sand to the water can be painful too.
s contour and can create different effects according to movements you make.
The drive here is offering you endless ways to enjoy your
leisure and recreation.
In Data Cash 2 he has damaged these 7 steps
down into three phases, these phases are simple to
comply with by his step-by-step online video training.
Save your time in searching scorching and valueable e-learning course and software program like sizzling WOSs,
clickbank merchandise in your desired niche in seconds.
I’m pretty sure people will mis-use this app to the fullest, and i’m also sure that the developers know that, i mean who wouldn’t wanna send a text anonymously, i bet shady people will start sending ransom texts and threats to other people, some of them will be jokes but the others will sure as hell be real.
Just saying.
tart by creating urgency in a real way through you sales presentation.
This leaves only one aspect of the decision unresolved- when they should make the decision to purchase.
very nice and helpful
love <3
very nice and educational post love <3
This website is awesome! My brother made it!
Everybody who received prank calls like me must have got frustrated and there is no way to stop them except using DND.
Yes prank calls rocks specially when the peoples getting confused what the other one is saying :p
Yes prank calls always rocks
brain is always shocked to see pranks
brain is always shocked to see pranks of it
its always brain is always shocked to see pranks of it
That amounts to roughly $30 in phone calls that users had not paid for. The money came from Twilio, an internet phone company based in San Francisco, Calif that Ewakz uses as its phone call service. Ewakz uses Twilio to make calls, and Ewakz was credited $50 by Twilio during BoilerMake for testing purposes.
this information is very useful to me
get the latest hac for moviestarplaet games here.
Very good initiative! I totally support you and will definitely give you some suggestions for improvements. Keep up the good work!
Fantastic post I like it. Keep it up
Yes prank calls always rocks 🙂
I enjoyed over read your blog post. Your blog have nice information, I got good ideas from this amazing blog. I am always searching like this type blog post. I hope I will see again.
me and my brother enjoyed over read your blog postGlad to be here and to discover this awesome post. Thanks for share this with us.
Thank you for sharing a great information and useful. it really necessary and timely for me at this time. I wanted to share this information with my friends on the social network facebook.!
Hey what a brilliant post I have come across and believe me I have been searching out for this similar kind of post for past a week and hardly came across this. Thank you very much and will look for more postings from you.
Very interesting blog. Alot of blogs I see these days don’t really provide anything that I’m interested in,but I’m most definately interested in this one. Just thought that I would post and let you know.
Thanks for sharing this valuable information to our vision. You have posted a trust worthy blog keep sharing.
Thanks for sharing. I hope it will be helpful for too many people that are searching for this topic.
I love the background. to me its more interesting than the girl chillin there. she picked a great backdrop, lots of character in there.
let’s play abcya games
let’s play games for kids
click to play happy wheels
I enjoyed over read your blog post. Your blog have nice information, I got good ideas from this amazing blog. I am always searching like this type blog post. I hope I will see again..
I needed to send you the tiny remark so as to say thank you over again over the amazing things you’ve shared at this time.
Looking at your website day by day makes me wanna work harder T.T because I love these design~~~ I want to bring them home T.T Thank you for sharing. sooo many great design.
I am very sympathetic to your viewpoint. It is very deep and meaningful.
click to play wingsio
click to play slither io
get best stylish girls here
I must appreciate the way you have expressed your feelings through your blog!. Click here to play.
let’s play slither.io games
le’ts click slither.io to play for free
let’s click wings.io to play for free
Utterly composed articles, Really enjoyed reading.
Well I really liked reading it. This post procured by you is very practical for good planning.
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and exposure! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve added you guys to my own .
Good post 🙂 Do not miss an excellent opportunity to buy dissertation written especially for you.
I enjoyed over read your blog post. Your blog have nice information, I got good ideas from this amazing blog. I am always searching like this type blog post. I hope I will see again
Great article and subject! Thanks 😀 It’s an amazing post. Thank you again! It sounds like good. You are gathering lots of different ideas in your blog. Good work my friends. Instead of thinking about what you haven’t written, look at how much you HAVE written 🙂
Great article
Very good. you are the winner. Do not forget update new information regularly. thank !
Very helpful advice in this particular post! It’s the little changes that make the largest changes. Thanks for sharing!
The more features they have added in the game. Supercell knows how to create an addicting tool game and if you ask us, Clash Royale is one of the most addicting games yet.
Thanks for sharing.I hope it will be helpful for too many people that are searching for this topic.I must appreciate the way you have expressed your feelings through your blog!. Click here to play
Thanks for providing it.
I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written.
I must appreciate the way you have expressed your feelingsthrough your blog!..
Thanks for your sharing. Your article is very useful, it gives me more understanding.
Thanks for providing it.
This web site is rewarding. wish you growing.
I liked the topic like this. Thank you for sharing
It’s very helping post and I would like to say that your writing so unique and useful for us.Here we are providing a discount coupon.Thank you.
if you like click to play this games wings.io