Letter to the Editor: College Democrats’ former presidents endorse Clinton

Over the last eight years, the College Democrats of Ohio have worked tirelessly to support President Barack Obama’s agenda and protect his legacy. From organizing phone banks to supporting the Affordable Care Act, to marching in parades and gathering signatures as the president fought for marriage equality, to defending the president’s remarkable record of job creation, to registering tens of thousands of college-aged voters — we’ve been on the front lines of progressive change.
As the six previous presidents of the College Democrats of Ohio during the Obama administration, we unanimously believe that Hillary Clinton is the best choice to defend the hard work of the last eight years and to continue that progress.
Now, we realize that six millennials supporting Clinton flies in the face of the media narrative, but our experience has been that the young people who have actually been on the ground fighting, who understand how hard-won every victory has been, recognize that it’s Clinton who has the necessary experience to achieve real progressive change. We all have many different reasons for supporting former Secretary of State Clinton.
Some of us appreciate her fighting for LGBT rights across the globe as secretary of state. The Human Rights Campaign has endorsed only one candidate for president, and that is Clinton. While our country won a landmark victory in June, there is still a lot of work to do to ensure our LGBT friends and family have their full rights and protections. We believe, like the HRC believes, that Clinton is the progressive capable of winning these reforms.
Others are drawn to her achievable plan to finally tackle college affordability. Right now, there is an entire generation of Americans being stifled by the weight of student loan debt, which now exceeds $1 trillion in the United States. We need to elect a president with a track record of getting things done so that real reform is obtainable. That is why we support Clinton’s New College Compact, which will make community college free and enable students to attend in-state public colleges without incurring any tuition debt.
Still others know that in a dangerous and volatile world, Clinton’s deep foreign policy experience and sound judgement put her in the best position to keep our country safe. No other candidate can match her record as the secretary of state who restored America’s leadership in the world, after it was badly eroded by eight years of the Bush administration’s go-it-alone foreign policy.
And of course, if Clinton’s first run for the White House left 18 million cracks in its glass ceiling, some of us are truly excited to see her break through and finally make history as the first female president, eight years after our generation helped elect our country’s first black president.
So while our reasons may differ, we all agree that Clinton is the best choice for Ohioans on March 15 and the best choice for America’s future.
Signers: Six most recent former presidents of the College Democrats of Ohio: Lauren Duncan, Amy Groya, Taylor Myers, Daniel Rajaiah, Sara Valentine and Dustin White
…does this surprise anyone?? College dems, which is literally just an extension of the Democratic party endorses the candidate the party continually endorses…SHOCKING
And there’s always the liberal editors at The Lantern to publish the “news”.
Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton.
What’s the socialist difference?
They have already literally killed the economy and re-invented racism.
The Obama Administration will not indict Hillary Clinton for her horrendous crimes, for allowing 2,709 classified emails on her private server — including one which gave the exact time and whereabouts of 4 embassy staff in Benghazi that allowed ISIS to assassinate our ambassador and three staff.
Will Hillary disavow Bill Clinton? If she doesn’t think her husband raped Juanita Broaddrick, how about the sexual assaults claimed by Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, Christy Zercher, Eileen Wellstone, Carolyn Moffet, Elizabeth Ward Gracen and Sandra Allen James, as well as a half-dozen other women? Will she apologize to those women for orchestrating a plan to destroy them as they struggled to cope with their traumas?
Does Hillary believe any of her husband’s accusers? How many sexual assault accusations must there be before she disavows him?
Does Hillary disavow #BlackLivesMatter, which ignores findings of innocence of police officers and labeling them racist, even saying they don’t care about the facts?
Maybe Hillary does not personally support cop-killing. But why is she seeking the votes of murderous thugs? What kind of campaign is she running that attracts such people? Will she disavow them? Is she willing to state forthrightly that cops’ lives matter?
Al Sharpton has a history of inciting mobs to commit murder — and no Democrat can run for president without kissing his ring. I think this is wrong.
Clinton’s failures as Secretary of State helped bring war to Europe, an arms race to Asia, and inferno to the Middle-East. The U.S. and its international standing are weaker for Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State.
Old video of her shows her boasting of successfully defending a rapist (“I knew he was guilty”) by unethical means as she destroyed a 12 year old rape victim on a witness stand and got incriminating evidence stricken. The rape victim, now 52, continues to bear the scars of Hillary. How does she reconcile her “elect me I’m a woman” campaign with that?
Of course they endorse her.
Spending the money earned by taxpayers to feed their families instead of letting them keep most of it is simply more fun.
We’re entitled to it. They aren’t.
Some young Democrats paying tribute to the establishment seem to miss the fact that WE THE PEOPLE are fed up with the media-political-economic-religious establishment that attempt to crowd out the free exercise of our own conscience and our full opportunity to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness—these have been set by the nation’s Founders in 1776 the purpose of governance in yielding each of us our own American Dream.
As for two of the most prominent pretenders to being worthy of leadership within our land, aside from hair style and cosmetics there is little difference between Hillary Clinton and her once good friend Trump who acquired his massive fortune by old fashioned looting while Hillary and Bill Clinton slithered their way to membership among the hoarders of the world’s and nation’s wealth by pretending to be public servants. Establishment politics has let the Clintons loot away just as easily as Trump has pilfered via establishment economics of gypping and double dealing.
My resolve to tolerate NO MORE has brought me across the generation gap to stand with the remarkable young people people of this generation and I too FEEL THE BERN. These young people move by refreshing idealism and can-do spirit will not let us down. The primary elections and caucuses will indicate to young people if we Democrats, Independents and Republicans RINOed unwelcome in their own party will stand with and for them or let them and their future down. The bulk of self-satisfied holders of places in the establishment that let young Americans down paint a dim picture that there and never be anything bigger than their selfish selves and press down on them a dismal conviction that nothing of lasting national importance can ever again be done.
Hillary will not be elected president of the United States.
Why? Because she can’t win, that’s why.
And the sooner you figure this out, the calmer you will be.
She wants desperately to win. She’s endured painful decades of Bill, years of Barack, eating all the insults like so many sins and swallowing them down as the price of her ambition. It’s all there in the dull weight of her eyes.
But I just don’t see Hillary winning this election, because she’s the lone candidate of the establishment in a year of insurgency.
But this is an insurgent year. And she’s the Empress dowager of the Washington establishment.
Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders isn’t an establishment creature. And on the Republican side, economic nationalist and self-funding Donald Trump and conservative Ted Cruz are definitely not establishment. Cruz and Trump have been at war with their party. The GOP establishment needs Cruz now but they don’t like him.
And they’re angry with Trump because he won’t take their money, although in the last Republican debate Trump did something brilliant. He suggested he may be open to fundraisers if he’s the Republican nominee, smartly giving those money boys an opening. This was missed by the media in all the talk of Trump’s new tone. But the insiders certainly noticed. All they want is access. By hinting that he may allow it after the Republican convention, Trump means to charm them into leashing their dogs.
That leaves Hillary Clinton, with her massive fundraising, her Democratic Party insider status, the Wall Street speeches bringing more cash, the Clinton Foundation clout, the connections foreign and domestic.
Clinton is the political embodiment of the establishment. And that spells serious trouble for her, because the American people are in an insurgent mood, fueled by the holes in their bank accounts, all those jobs Bill Clinton sent overseas with his support of NAFTA, and the rifts in what we once called the common culture.
It spreads across class lines like fire in a dry riverbed. It won’t stop until the weeds are gone.
Most of the public focus has been on the Republican side, on the anger over there. But the Trump rally in Chicago was shut down Friday after anti-Trump protesters massed inside the gathering.
Trump draws the spotlight, and an industry has sprung up of media meat puppets of the liberal left and of the war party center right. They wring their hands and warn America that if Trump or the conservative Ted Cruz is elected president, the republic will collapse.
It won’t. But the rhetoric is quite hysterical, the theatrics entertaining, and you probably should understand the technique.
The screaming at enemies has two purposes: The first identifies the foe. That’s understood. But the second involves herding votes.
Because the longer you can compel the tribe to shriek wildly and point at that tiger in the night forest, the more you can get them to fear what’s out there, the tighter the villagers are bound to your side around the campfire.
It’s not only about pointing at the enemy. It’s about using shame — even on social media — to make sure the simple villagers won’t stray.
But the Democrats have far fewer villagers this year. Their turnout in primaries is low. The energy is all on the Republican side. And all that shaming has kept Americans blind to Clinton’s weakness.
She has other problems, including the consensus from primary exit polls that she’s considered to be a liar. Young women don’t like her much, perhaps because Clinton’s old feminist allies tried to shame them into submission. Now Hillary is thought of as some angry grandmother.
She seems overly scripted, stuffy, tired, as if every word she speaks has been poll-tested and run past criminal lawyers. And she still hasn’t won that critical FBI primary over her email scandal.
Clinton kept top secret information on a private email server and the secrets may have been hacked by foreign intelligence, compromising lives and American policy. Her IT guy has been given a grant of federal immunity and is cooperating.
FBI Director James Comey is a close friend of corruption-busting former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald of Chicago. They’re cut from the same stone. Don’t be surprised if he drops one on her.
Asked in the recent Democratic debate if she would drop out if indicted, Mrs. Clinton was offended.
“Oh for goodness — that is not going to happen,” she said, angry. “I am not even answering that question”
Even Democrats who aren’t excited by Clinton say that she deserves the nomination. And, if she could be honest for a moment and drop the gender identity war club, she might say that gender aside, she deserves it, too, for all the time she’s put in climbing.
Timing is everything. And I don’t see Hillary winning, because she’s the wrong candidate at the wrong time. John Kass- Chicago Tribune
