Columbus magnate John F. Wolfe dies at 72

Philanthropist and newspaper publisher John F. Wolfe has died at the age of 72.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Wolfe, its former publisher, died Friday afternoon at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

The obituary in The Dispatch credited Wolfe for his activism in the Columbus community, noting his donations to OSU, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Columbus Zoo.

Among a myriad of accomplishments and compliments from business leaders and politicians, The Dispatch also noted his contributions in bringing professional hockey and soccer to the city.

Wolfe was also known to be influential in the OSU community. A statement from OSU President Michael Drake reads:

“In addition to the family’s generous and wide-ranging support of Ohio State, John most recently brought vision, perspective and good humor to his service on the Wexner Medical Center Board, always in pursuit of deepening the partnership between the university and the community to our great mutual benefit.”

Drake went on to offer his condolences.

“John will be missed terribly, and our thoughts and prayers go out to (his widow) Ann and the Wolfe family,” read the statement.