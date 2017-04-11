Students react to iPhone 7’s new design

Please follow and like us:

As Apple plans to release the new iPhone Sept. 16, students have mixed feelings toward the absence of a headphone jack on the new model.

On Wednesday, Apple held a press conference that revealed the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which will feature a few new features. The iPhone 7 will have no headphone jack, a revised home button and will be water resistant.

Buckeye Bar employee Patrick Burns offered an explanation behind Apple’s decision. While he thinks in the future it is a great idea, right now it may be premature.

“Apple wants to beat the curve and have one port for everything,” he said. “No one is ready right now. This is a money making scheme by Apple because their technology is proprietary.”

Students were agitated with Apple’s decision to remove their headphone jack. Katie McKitrick, a fifth-year in environmental engineering, said she doesn’t like the idea of being forced to use Apple headphones.

“Now I can’t use alternative headphones.This plays a role in choosing my next phone,” McKitrick said.

Liz Bateman, a third-year in industrial and systems engineering, also said it will affect her decision in purchasing a new phone

“It is frustrating and it will keep me from buying the new one,” she said.

Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak does not like the idea of wireless headphones, as he told The Australian Financial Review.

“I would not use Bluetooth… Bluetooth just sounds so flat for the same music,” he said.

Wozniak helped start Apple with Steve Jobs, but left the company in 1985.

However, some like Apple’s idea for innovation. Evan Kozliner, a fourth-year in computer science, applauds Apple’s change in technology. He praised the Bluetooth Low Energy technology, which the iPhone 7 will rely on to support headphones.

“Great idea if it actually stays in your ear,” he said. “If it’s hardware and it’s Apple, it’s gotta be good. BLE is great for the future.”

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available for sale Sept. 16.