Letter to the Editor: Give President Trump a chance

On Nov. 8, New York billionaire businessman Donald J. Trump was elected as the 45th President of the United States, the best country in the world. This past spring, I started Students for Trump at Ohio State with two goals: First, to get this man elected, and second, to help create an environment on this very liberal campus where people can openly support Donald Trump. Now that the first goal has been accomplished, I would like to tell you that it will all be OK.
President-elect Trump is going to be the best president since Ronald Reagan. I know this because of who Trump is as a person — caring, attentive and authentic. Trump is not bought and paid for by donors and special interests. He owes nobody anything. His best interest truly is the American people. He would not put his company, his brand and his lifestyle on the line if he didn’t want to do what was best for us.
Coming from someone who has met him personally, President-elect Trump is an amazing person and genuinely cares about doing what’s best for the American people. When I spoke with him, I had a conversation. It did not feel like typical politicians I’ve met who just want to say hello, shake my hand and move on to the next one. Trump cared about what I had to say. He wanted to know how I was feeling, what I was doing and what I was thinking. Throughout his 18 months on the campaign trail, Trump traveled all over the country talking face-to-face with normal, everyday citizens like you and me. He wanted to know what our problems are and how we thought he could fix them.
Following him for the past year and a half has turned me into a stronger, more motivated and more confident person. He’s taught me how to fight back for what I believe in, how to never back down and how to think big. President-elect Trump has inspired me to truly become a better me. Trump is a fighter, and he will fight for us. Trump is a winner, and he will win for us.
The Trump movement was based on one thing: Love. Love for each other, love for American values and love for this country. I don’t care about your race, sexual orientation, gender, whatever — we are all made equal under God. I care if you are a decent human being. This is how Trump supporters feel. This is how President-elect Trump feels.
It’s hard seeing where our country is headed. Our current average annual economic growth is around 1.5 percent, well below the historic average of 3 percent. Our national debt has doubled under the current administration. Home ownership rates are the lowest they’ve been in 51 years. Violent crimes in inner cities are on the rise. We are being ripped off on trade, losing millions of jobs due to bad trade deals. Healthcare premium costs are rising next year by an average of 25 percent nationwide.
These are all problems that as president, Trump will fix. His tax plan will allow the middle-class and lower income families to keep more of what they earned. Our crumbling infrastructure will be fixed by investing in our country. Millions of jobs will return to the United States by lowering the business tax rate and renegotiating trade deals. The failing Obamacare will be replaced by a healthcare system based on competition. The problem of illegal immigration will be solved so people come in legally and Americans are safe. The American people will be put first again. We will make America strong again. We will make America rich again. We will make America safe again.
President-elect Trump’s transition team includes Kellyanne Conway, the first successful female presidential campaign manager; Peter Thiel, the openly-gay co-founder of PayPal; and Ben Carson, an African-American neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate. During Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in July he said, “As president, I will do everything in my power to protect LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology.”
This is the America we will see under Trump — one where everyone is included and the needs of ALL are addressed.
Here’s what I ask of you: give President Trump a chance. I would not have worked as hard as I did if I didn’t 100 percent believe in this man. President Trump really will be a president for all American people. President Trump will heal the divide in America. As President, Trump will make America great again for everybody.
In the words of Hillary Clinton, “Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.” President Obama said he was encouraged by his meeting with President-elect Trump, and that “It is important for all of us, regardless of party, and regardless of political preferences, to now come together, work together, to deal with the many challenges that we face.”
There is nothing to worry about. It will all be OK. Every day the sun will rise again and we will wake up to a new day in a greater America.
Nick Davis
Third-year in natural resource management
Ohio State Students for Trump president
Nick,
Thank you for taking the time to write this article. It is helpful to hear why people voted for Trump and you have a unique perspective since you met him.
But as a middle aged, middle class, Midwestern mom, I heard a completely different message from him during his campaign. Trump’s message to me was one of negativity and hate. Please do not shake your head and deny this as other Trump supporters have done; all the sound bites are out there of his Islamophobia, xenophobia, misogyny, his mocking of the disabled, his disrespect of POWs, shaming veterans with PTSD and the utter disregard of the pain a Gold Star Family is enduring. And his pick of a running mate, someone who is supportive of conversion therapy, shows his lack of respect for the LGBTQ community.
You say that Trump will “win for all of us” but he is surrounding himself with advisors who do not represent all people. When asked about the violence, Trump said “stop it” but did not strongly denounce this escalation of violence that his negative rhetoric has given rise to. And instead of trying to bridge the divide, he appoints advisors who are even more hate filled and divisive than he is.
My children are afraid for their friends and for themselves. And I am terrified for their future. As you stated in your article “every day the sun will rise again” but I ask you, when the sun rises tomorrow what will the sunlight reveal about us?
Jude,
I Read your entire reply and you completely ignore every point he made. don’t you think personal conversations and his promise to work with all to be more meaningful than sound bites from 10 years ago?
I cant help but get the feeling that despite saying you read the article, you still refuse to give trump a chance. You completely ignore the fact that he has a gay a woman and a black for a transition team and say he refuses to cater to the rest of America only surrounding himself with advisors who don’t represent all people. the majority voted and they decided that they don’t want any more of obamas policies or liberal corruption coming from the heart of the dnc. why would he have one of them helping him? Obama promised to help the black communities poor communities and middle class. 8 years later we have maintained the same average household income and have had the economy gain 15%. Proof that the rich got richer and the poor got poorer. Trump is a “win for all of us” because he will finally bring the nocturnal rainbows of the Obama administration to the light. we will be able to actually see it is getting better out.
You say he appoints hate filled people wanting to divide America. you name none. Nick named 3 who do the opposite of this.
I have been afraid for my future and for my potential to be great for the last 8 years. liberals have done nothing but hold the middle class back year after year. Trump is the change we need politically and socially. When the sun comes up again tomorrow will you do me a favor and reflect on your hypocrisy?
Ben,
I completely agree with you about how the working class is struggling and suffering and something definitely needs to be done to help. But you need to admit that the sounds bites I referred to of Trump’s negative words were during his campaign. Maybe he did it for the shock factor of getting more press, maybe he did it to get folks whipped up, I would hope that he doesn’t truly believe his own words but with the his pick of Steve Bannon it is all too real that he DOES believe the negative and hateful things he said.
Feel free to call me a hypocrite – feel free to call me anything you want. But what I truly am is afraid for my daughters who already have to endure yells and taunts and honks and harassment when they are simply trying to walk to and from school each day. And now that we have a president elect who openly and admittedly sexually harasses women, it will be open season on my children.
I do not feel like a hypocrite when I care for my children, my family, friends, co-workers and strangers that are terrified for their lives. And I will not be silenced simply because you called me a hypocrite.
Ben,
It raises a red flag to me when someone refers to 2 individuals as “a gay and a black”. Wow
A majority of voters did not vote for trump. More voted for Hillary, more than one million more votes and counting.
Trump is a loser just like the republican congress and senate, with their gerymandered “majorities” despite getting fewer overall votes. Congrats on your technicality. The majority are against you. Enjoy the next few years they will be your last in power for a long time.
Technicality? You live in the United States man….STATES. uh..our system is republican, we are a republic. Trump won the majority of votes in Ohio and in most states. I personally prefer this system, because I do not wish to be governed by the east and west coasts. Looks like your college education is serving you well and I tend to disagree with your power argument. Rural America has spoken and there is an awakening occurring you might have to leave High Street to see it.
Oh, you mean like how the Republican congress gave Obama a chance for the last 8 years by obstructing everything he tried to do?
Nick;
I am sorry to say that you will never be able to educate the previously brain washed.
Give’em hell Nick. Nice Job!
“Giving them hell” is exactly what people are afraid of. See Jude’s response above: an administration that was truly interested in representing *all* of the people would at least try to understand why anti-Trump protests are happening. It’s not just that a Republican won, it’s that this particular Republican has historically made no real effort toward inclusion, no real effort to communicate a sincere belief that white-supremacist ideas and behaviors are unacceptable — and they *are*.
Great article nick! Beginning was a bit dry but I enjoyed the ending
Give him a chance to do what? To create a Muslim registry, much like Germany’s Hitler forced the Jews to do? Give him a chance to repeal parts of the first amendment, so that The Lantern would not be able to publish opinionated “Letters to the Editor”? Give him a chance to strip LGBTQ people of their civil rights? Give him a chance to strip women of the right to make their own healthcare decisions? Give him a chance to continue mocking the disabled and veterans who were prisoners of war or who got killed? Give him a chance to run up a bigger deficit? Give him a chance to send more jobs to China? Give him a chance to bring in a head of the EPA who doesn’t believe in science? Give him a chance to fill his team of advisors with white supremacists? Give him a chance to fill his pockets and those of his children by allowing him to get around conflict of interest laws? Give him a chance to allow the rich to get richer with his tax plan that mirrors the failed economic 2012 plan of Kansas? Give him a chance to show the next generation of Americans, our children, that pussy grabs and locker room talk are acceptable? Give him a chance to normalize sexism, racism, homophobia, xenophobia, bigotry and narcissism?
There will be no Muslim registers. The remainder of your comments show that you are in need of psychological help for your paranoid thoughts.
Thank you Nick! I really appreciate your perspective and your candor. AND most of all I appreciate that you remained respectful throughout and I pray everyone responding to you will do the same. I did not vote for Mr. Trump, full disclosure. But I have certainly been through many other elections in my life where the party I voted for didn’t win, and I have been disappointed but never truly scared. I think it’s important to point out why many people are so scared. Not sore losers, not mad, or whiny, but scared. Women are scared that their choices in health care are at great risk – and by ‘Healthcare’ I don’t just mean a euphemism for safe abortion. I mean cancer screenings in the form of paps and mammograms, safe birth control and prenatal care, and physical exams. American citizens of Muslim faith are scared that they will literally be run out of the country, or if they leave won’t be able to get back in. The LGBT community is scared that their rights will be threatened more now, not just because of what Mr. Trump himself proposed, but because he chose one of the most dangerously anti-gay people in the country to be his running mate. People of all demographics are scared that we could actually be facing an administration of science deniers who will reverse steps taken to slow climate change. Anyone relying on the healthcare act is scared for obvious reasons.
These fears aren’t from speculation or assumption, they are in response to statements that Mr. Trump and his direct surrogates actually made, from policy ideas actually proposed.
I have already seen him change the tone and even content of some of these measures now that he is learning more about the job, so for that, I’m grateful and hopeful.
If the electoral college votes him in this December, he will be our president and we will ALL as a nation pray he does a good job as president. But what you saw and what millions of others saw in this campaign had some glaring differences.
Because you were so respectful in your article, I hope everyone responding will remain respectful in turn to foster a real dialogue. As scared and unhappy as I am personally about the outcome of this election, it’s pretty cool to see your first-hand account of how the election process inspired you and improved your life. And I think it’s brave of you to come out with a ‘Pro-Trump’ piece on a college campus.
Well written Nick.. You made some excellent points. The corruption in Washington needs to be flushed out. That would not be a priority for Hilary. Thanks for taking a stand against the crowd and helping to educate all of us. I will give Trump a chance. I will also continue to pray for our country…One man cannot do it all!
