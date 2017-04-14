Letter to the Editor: Give President Trump a chance

Please follow and like us:

On Nov. 8, New York billionaire businessman Donald J. Trump was elected as the 45th President of the United States, the best country in the world. This past spring, I started Students for Trump at Ohio State with two goals: First, to get this man elected, and second, to help create an environment on this very liberal campus where people can openly support Donald Trump. Now that the first goal has been accomplished, I would like to tell you that it will all be OK.

President-elect Trump is going to be the best president since Ronald Reagan. I know this because of who Trump is as a person — caring, attentive and authentic. Trump is not bought and paid for by donors and special interests. He owes nobody anything. His best interest truly is the American people. He would not put his company, his brand and his lifestyle on the line if he didn’t want to do what was best for us.

Coming from someone who has met him personally, President-elect Trump is an amazing person and genuinely cares about doing what’s best for the American people. When I spoke with him, I had a conversation. It did not feel like typical politicians I’ve met who just want to say hello, shake my hand and move on to the next one. Trump cared about what I had to say. He wanted to know how I was feeling, what I was doing and what I was thinking. Throughout his 18 months on the campaign trail, Trump traveled all over the country talking face-to-face with normal, everyday citizens like you and me. He wanted to know what our problems are and how we thought he could fix them.

Following him for the past year and a half has turned me into a stronger, more motivated and more confident person. He’s taught me how to fight back for what I believe in, how to never back down and how to think big. President-elect Trump has inspired me to truly become a better me. Trump is a fighter, and he will fight for us. Trump is a winner, and he will win for us.

The Trump movement was based on one thing: Love. Love for each other, love for American values and love for this country. I don’t care about your race, sexual orientation, gender, whatever — we are all made equal under God. I care if you are a decent human being. This is how Trump supporters feel. This is how President-elect Trump feels.

It’s hard seeing where our country is headed. Our current average annual economic growth is around 1.5 percent, well below the historic average of 3 percent. Our national debt has doubled under the current administration. Home ownership rates are the lowest they’ve been in 51 years. Violent crimes in inner cities are on the rise. We are being ripped off on trade, losing millions of jobs due to bad trade deals. Healthcare premium costs are rising next year by an average of 25 percent nationwide.

These are all problems that as president, Trump will fix. His tax plan will allow the middle-class and lower income families to keep more of what they earned. Our crumbling infrastructure will be fixed by investing in our country. Millions of jobs will return to the United States by lowering the business tax rate and renegotiating trade deals. The failing Obamacare will be replaced by a healthcare system based on competition. The problem of illegal immigration will be solved so people come in legally and Americans are safe. The American people will be put first again. We will make America strong again. We will make America rich again. We will make America safe again.

President-elect Trump’s transition team includes Kellyanne Conway, the first successful female presidential campaign manager; Peter Thiel, the openly-gay co-founder of PayPal; and Ben Carson, an African-American neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate. During Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention in July he said, “As president, I will do everything in my power to protect LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology.”

This is the America we will see under Trump — one where everyone is included and the needs of ALL are addressed.

Here’s what I ask of you: give President Trump a chance. I would not have worked as hard as I did if I didn’t 100 percent believe in this man. President Trump really will be a president for all American people. President Trump will heal the divide in America. As President, Trump will make America great again for everybody.

In the words of Hillary Clinton, “Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.” President Obama said he was encouraged by his meeting with President-elect Trump, and that “It is important for all of us, regardless of party, and regardless of political preferences, to now come together, work together, to deal with the many challenges that we face.”

There is nothing to worry about. It will all be OK. Every day the sun will rise again and we will wake up to a new day in a greater America.

Nick Davis

Third-year in natural resource management

Ohio State Students for Trump president

