Ohio State employee’s Facebook status causes tension

Two days after the attack on campus by Abdul Razak Ali Artan, controversy surrounds the situation following a Facebook status allegedly posted Monday by Stephanie Clemons Thompson, the assistant director of residence life in the Office of Student Life University Housing at Ohio State.

The post, which is now deleted, described Artan as a Buckeye, and asked for members of the Ohio State community to come together and remember him as a student first. The post also told users, “DO NOT SHARE THIS POST.”

Screenshots of the post gained attention on social media and garnered comments, including which some demanded an explanation, and others that called for her to resign or be fired.

Some questioned the rationale behind the Clemons Thompson’s post.

In a statement, OSU spokesman Ben Johnson said Thompson’s alleged post does not represent the university.

“This post from this individual clearly is not an official statement of the university and represents her own personal viewpoint,” Johnson said in an email.

The Lantern has been unable to get a comment from Thompson regarding the post, and phone calls to her office phone went directly to a busy signal.

Her biography on the Student Life website says she loves that OSU “has a very unique culture that encourages innovative scholarship,” and she “(encourages) students to think outside the box when tackling challenging issues.”