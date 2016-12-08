Campus area crime map Dec. 19 – 26

Please follow and like us:

An estimated $500 worth of damage was done to a bathroom at Oldfellows Liquor Bar on Dec. 19 at 10:06 p.m. resulting in a report of criminal damaging.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon at Lincoln Tower on Monday at 10:50 p.m. by University Police.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for domestic violence and assault on 7:56 p.m. on Wednesday at Doan Hall.

An alleged burglary occurred at Nail Envy on West Fifth Avenue on Wednesday at 7:56 a.m. resulting in a reported loss of $1,400.

Two juvenile men not affiliated with the university were arrested for robbery at Buckeye Village on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.