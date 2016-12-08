Campus area crime map December 12 – 18

- A felonious assault occurred outside of Midway on High, on North High Street, on Wednesday at 1:20 a.m. resulting in the victim being transported in life-threatening condition to the Ohio State University Medical Wexner Center. Three suspects were detained and interviewed by the Columbus Division of Police following the incident.
- At University Hospital East, a staff member reported a known suspect for drug paraphernalia to University Police at 8:18 a.m. on Sunday.
- A woman reported an unknown suspect for public indecency on North High Street near West Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street on Thursday at 2:48 p.m.
- A woman reported her vehicle had been stolen from West Third Avenue near North High Street on Monday at 9:54 p.m.
- A man not affiliated with the university was arrested by University Police for theft at the Scarlet Ribbon Gift Shop at the Wexner Medical Center at 3:39 p.m. on Saturday.
Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.