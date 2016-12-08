Campus area crime map December 5 – 12

Please follow and like us:

An alleged robbery occurred at the Chase bank on West Fifth Avenue on Thursday at 10 a.m. resulting in a reported loss of $2,000.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for domestic violence by University Police at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Sunday at 6:07 p.m.

A woman reported she had been assaulted at the Live, Laugh & Learn Childcare on 184 E. Fifth Ave. on Friday at 5:15 p.m.

At the United Dairy Farmers on 1680 N. High St., a suspect reportedly made threats she had a weapon and took a variety of snacks. According to the report, the suspect attempted to flee in a taxi, but was eventually tracked down by the Columbus Division of Police and placed under arrest.