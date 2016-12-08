Home » Sports » Football » Gallery: Fiesta Bowl media day

Gallery: Fiesta Bowl media day

By : mavrogianis.1@osu.edu December 29, 2016 0

Please follow and like us:
Facebook
Google+
Twitter

 

 

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers spoke to the media and had some fun with Spirit, the Fiesta Bowl mascot, two days before their playoff game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2016 - The Lantern