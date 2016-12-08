Gallery: John Glenn lies in state at the Ohio Statehouse

Visitors trickle in and out of the Ohio Statehouse on Dec. 16. Inside, John Glenn, a former astronaut and U.S. senator, lies in state. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
Visitors wait in line to see John Glenn lying in state in rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse on Dec. 16. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
Members of the media prepare for their broadcasts while visitors wait outside of the rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse on Dec. 16. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
Left, a woman takes a picture of John Glenn lying in state in the rotunda. Right, a man writes his name on the sign-in sheet. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
Visitors make their way to the rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse on Dec. 16 to see John Glenn lie in state. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
A man silences his phone while a woman writes her name on the sign-in sheet outside the Ohio Statehouse rotunda on Dec. 16. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
John Glenn lies in state in the rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse on Dec. 16. The former astronaut and U.S. senator died earlier this month at the age of 95. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
A man pauses in front of John Glenn's body in the Ohio Statehouse rotunda on Dec. 16. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
A woman pauses in front of John Glenn's body in the Ohio Statehouse rotunda on Dec. 16. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
Flowers and a photo of John Glenn adorn the rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse, as Glenn lies in state on Dec. 16. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
A man pauses in front of John Glenn's body in the Ohio Statehouse rotunda on Dec. 16. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
A man pauses in front of John Glenn's body in the Ohio Statehouse rotunda on Dec. 16. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor