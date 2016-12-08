Football: Former NFL defensive coordinator Bill Davis hired as defensive assistant

Please follow and like us:

When the Cincinnati Bearcats hired co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Luke Fickell to take over the program earlier this month, many wondered who would replace Fickell after he finished coaching Ohio State through the playoffs. That answer is a bit clearer now.

Former Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Bill Davis has been hired as an assistant coach with OSU beginning at the conclusion of the season. Davis spent the 2016 season as a defensive analyst with the Buckeyes.

In addition to his five seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator, Davis, 51, has coached linebackers for eight of his 24 seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Arizona and the Cleveland Browns.

He was a member of the 2008 Cardinals staff that lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.

Davis grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, and was a four-year letter-winner at the University of Cincinnati from 1985-88. He played with OSU coach Urban Meyer at Cincinnati and was even his best man in Meyer’s wedding.

Davis’ specific role on the staff has not yet been named.