Football: Ohio State players assisted Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona in a school beautification project

Please follow and like us:

On Wednesday evening, around 30 members of the Ohio State football team traveled to the Alta E. Butler Elementary School to assist with Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona. The non-profit organization uses artistic methods to ease the tensions and hardships of abused children from around the nation.

In Arizona, the branch of Free Arts teamed up with Buckeyes players to paint the school building, as well as paint new four square courts and put together benches. Of those attending were senior kicker Tyler Durbin, redshirt junior linebacker Chris Worley, junior linebacker Raekwon McMillan and junior defensive end Jalyn Holmes.

“It just gives you perspective, that’s what I take from community service every time,” Holmes said. “Just being able to show people we’re regular humans. It’s more than just football. It’s about giving back.”

The Buckeyes take on Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.