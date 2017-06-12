Home » A+E » onLAN Ep. 23: The new Pokémon pulverizes pancakes

onLAN Ep. 23: The new Pokémon pulverizes pancakes

By and : Scarpinito.1@osu.edu and sparling.23@osu.edu December 1, 2016 2 Comments

The seventh generation of Pokémon was released on Nov. 18, and it’s proven to be a solid entry to the franchise. Additionally, “Final Fantasy XV” came out on Tuesday after 10 years of production, but does it measure up to the other games in the series? Find out what the hosts of onLAN think on this week’s podcast.

Send your questions and comments via onLANpodcast@gmail.com

