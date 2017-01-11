Biscuit & Branch brings Southern dishes to Columbus

Please follow and like us:

A new restaurant seeks to warm up Columbus with Southern-style foods.

Biscuit & Branch is set to open at 685 N. High St. in the Short North on Jan. 24. The creators are the same restaurant group that opened the Brewery District’s Westies Gastropub. The restaurant promises Southern-inspired comfort-food such as biscuits, hot chicken and sausage gravy with sleek, modern decor.

Culinary director Paul Yow and the members of Flytown restaurant group were inspired by popular Southern dishes during a trip to Nashville, and decided to bring the concept back to Columbus.

“After the quick trip to Nashville it kind of snowballed for me,” Yow said. “Southern food is hot. Opening the restaurant was obvious because this is the kind of food people love to eat.”

Yow, a menu consultant, brings experience from his work with local spots Rigsby’s Kitchen, The Refectory, Barcelona and Westies. Also noting the popularity of all-day breakfast spots in Nashville, Yow decided to serve breakfast all day at Biscuit & Branch.

“It’s about giving people what they really want,” Yow said. “There’s endless space for pizza places, sports bars, breakfast food and instead of trying to be neat and flashy, I want to give people what they want.”

In addition to breakfast favorites and multiple types of biscuits and gravy, the restaurant will offer lunch and “supper,” including full entrees such as “The Nasty” sandwich with spicy fried chicken, gravy and cheddar cheese. A special menu of appetizers for Thursday through Sunday late nights will be offered as well. A crispy confit duck leg and scallops dish are being considered for the chef’s special menu.

The restaurant’s name comes from the Southern term “bourbon and branch,” which is used when ordering bourbon and water. In addition to bourbon, Biscuit & Branch will offer whiskey cocktails and local jelly served in moonshine.

Biscuit & Branch is focused on providing a space for people to have fun, said Lisa Cole-DiMinno, general manager for the restaurant. The layout features an island bar and 11 televisions, and will be serving 30 local and craft beers on tap and 20 options in a can or bottle. She added that in the future the restaurant plans to offer specials corresponding to Columbus events, such as Buckeye football games and events downtown.

“We want to adapt to what people want,” Cole-DiMinno said. “People come out to have a good time and we want to make sure we deliver that to them.”