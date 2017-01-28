Board of Trustees approves Framework 2.0, all other proposals in January Session

Please follow and like us:

The Board of Trustees voted to approve all proposals on its agenda Friday morning, including the latest Framework 2.0 plans, the naming of the Covelli Multi-Sport Arena and changes to executive-compensation review.

As previously reported, Framework 2.0 gives a vision of major construction goals at Ohio State, including the relocation of Cannon Drive, the construction of a research corridor along Woody Hayes Drive and the eventual demolition of St. John Arena for future use as academic and recreational space.

The Covelli Multi-Sport Arena and Jennings Family Wrestling Practice Facility — future athletic facilities previously approved for construction and discussed in Thursday’s Master Planning and Facilities committee meeting — will be collectively named the Covelli Center after donors Caryn and Sam Covelli.

Changes to compensation review recommended in Thursday’s Talent and Compensation committee meeting were approved as well. The changes allow the dean of the College of Medicine and the CEO of OSU’s Wexner Medical Center approve some contracts instead of the provost. The provost will continue oversight of these contracts and the committee will continue oversight of compensation for executives with “significant influence over the reputation and affairs of the university,” according to the text of the agenda.

Before the board met in full on Friday morning, the Governance Committee discussed diversity and inclusion among the board.

The main improvement matters that were brought up were culture, the quality of the board’s thinking and accountability. Cathy Trower, a consultant, spoke on an examination she did while reviewing the culture of the board.

“The board experience was very different based on gender, based on race, and based on how long people have been on the board,” Trower said. “What (the examination) showed was that the board was diverse, but not inclusive.”

The Governance Committee unanimously voted for a motion to keep Trower’s study in mind moving forward.