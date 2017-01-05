Campus area crime map Dec. 27 – January 9

Please follow and like us:

Dec. 27 – Jan. 3

A male student was arrested for burglary at the Physics Research Building on Dec. 29 at 11:08 p.m. University Police made the arrest.

A burglary reportedly occurred on East 15th Avenue near Summit Street on Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

A man allegedly attempted to steal an estimated $127 worth of merchandise from the Barnes & Noble on North High Street on Dec. 27 at 10:08 a.m. According to the report, the suspect fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry after an employee detected him.

Jan. 4 – 8

A man was arrested for kidnapping and rape on Friday at 11:05 p.m. at an off-campus location. (Not pictured on map.)

Tarak Andrew Underiner, a third-year in marketing, was pronounced dead at his home in the 20 block of East Northwood Avenue on Thursday at 12:41 a.m. from gunshot wounds.

Three victims reported to the Columbus Division of Police that a burglary occurred in their residence on East 7th Avenue near North Pearl Street on Thursday between 7:30 p.m. and 3:15 a.m. Additionally, the front door was reported to be damaged during the alleged burglary, resulting in a report of criminal damaging as well.

A staff member reported an unknown suspect for public indecency at Ramseyer Hall on Wednesday at 1:13 p.m.

A man not affiliated with the university was arrested for driving under suspension near the intersection of Cannon and Medical Center drives on Friday at 4:23 p.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.