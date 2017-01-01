Early morning Buckeye Alert issued for escaped prisoner reported near campus area

Please follow and like us:

A Buckeye Alert text message was issued to students around 3:30 a.m. on Monday warning of an escaped prisoner in the campus area.

The prisoner was reported to be a white 28-year-old male, weighing 155 pounds and wearing a white T-shirt and red jumpsuit. The advisory asked students to call 911 if they saw the man.

Ohio State’s Columbus campus and the Wexner Medical Center are all open as usual, according to OSU’s Department of Public Safety.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office, which issued the warning to Ohio State, did not immediately return a request for comment.