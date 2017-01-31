Football: 2017 Three-star wide receiver Elijah Gardiner commits to Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State added its 20th member of the 2017 recruiting class with the commitment from three-star wide receiver Elijah Gardiner. He joins four-star Trevon Grimes and four-star Jaylen Harris as the wide receiver commits in OSU’s 2017 class.

Gardiner, who hails from Kemp, Texas, visited Columbus this weekend on an official visit and received an offer from OSU. He was committed to Missouri until he flipped to the Buckeyes on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Gardiner will be one of OSU’s tallest receivers on the roster in 2017.

National Signing Day is on Wednesday.