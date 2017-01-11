Football: Ed Warinner has reportedly been hired as Minnesota’s offensive line coach

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer has turned over the offensive coaching staff. Ed Warinner is the most recent OSU offensive coach to take another job.

Warinner, OSU’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach has been hired by the University of Minnesota as its offensive line coach, first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel.

Ohio State did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation. A Minnesota spokesman could not confirm.

Warinner has been the team’s offensive coordinator since Tom Herman left for the Houston head coach position following the 2014 season. Previously, Warinner was the offensive line coach while Herman served as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator. Warinner has been credited with the development of the offensive line in 2014 that became one of the nation’s best units after allowing seven sacks against Virginia Tech in Week 2 and went on to win the national championship.

The OSU offense struggled in the passing game this year, ranking 113th out of 128 teams in yards per completion.

Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day have been hired by Meyer as the replacements at offensive coordinator.