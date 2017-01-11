Football: Jamarco Jones announces return for senior year in 2017

Please follow and like us:

Junior offensive tackle Jamarco Jones announced on Twitter that he is returning for his final season with Ohio State. The Chicago native said that he still has “another year till I get paid.”

Jones replaced All-American Taylor Decker in 2016, who was the starter at the position for three consecutive years. Jones played sparingly behind Decker, but started in all 13 games this past season and statistically outperforming Decker.

In pass protection, Jones had a 97.4 percent blocking rate in the regular season, compared to Decker’s 96.4 percent his senior year, according to CFB Film Room.

Jones is one of four returning starters on the offensive line from the 2016 season. Redshirt junior guard Billy Price announced his decision to return for his senior year after the Fiesta Bowl. Price will play center in 2017.