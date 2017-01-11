Football: Kendall Sheffield adds to stout incoming secondary for Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

Even with key losses in the secondary to the NFL draft, Ohio State football has reason to smile Tuesday following the announcement of another top cornerback. This time, Kendall Sheffield has decided to become a Buckeye.

Sheffield, a former five-star recruit and Alabama player who redshirted his freshman year with the Crimson Tide and played for Blinn College last year, picked OSU over Texas A&M. Although he picked off two passes last year, he excelled as a returner, picking up two special teams touchdowns.

According to 247Sports.com, Sheffield is the No. 1 junior college cornerback and a four-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class.

With the latest commitment, OSU now has three of the top cornerback recruits arriving in Columbus. Although Malik Hooker and Gareon Conley are now gone, with the possibility of redshirt junior cornerback Marshon Lattimore leaving, the Buckeyes have more than a few replacements arriving.

Sheffield joins Jeffrey Okudah, Shaun Wade and four-star safety Isaiah Pryor as incoming freshmen who could see a real chance at playing time next year. Okudah is the No. 1 cornerback in the nation according to 247Sports.com, while Wade is the No. 4 cornerback.