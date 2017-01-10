Football: Kevin Wilson announced as new Ohio State offensive coordinator

Please follow and like us:

Former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson has been hired as Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator, a team’s spokesman announced on Tuesday. Wilson will also coach tight ends.

Ryan Day, who was announced as quarterbacks coach last week, was also named co-offensive coordinator by OSU coach Urban Meyer. Day replaced Tim Beck who joined former OSU offensive coordinator Tom Herman’s staff at Texas last week

Wilson, who resigned from Indiana on Dec. 1 following allegations of mistreating players, including forcing members of his team to play through injury, had a career record of 26-47 with the Hoosiers in six seasons at the helm. During his time, the Hoosiers were 0-1 in bowl games before Indiana reached the Foster Farms Bowl this season, where they lost 26-24 to Utah.

Associate head coach Tom Allen replaced the outgoing Wilson.

Wilson coached at Miami (Ohio), Northwestern and Oklahoma before he was hired in 2011 at Indiana. Wilson was the co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma under coach Bob Stoops from 2002 to 2005, then offensive coordinator 2006-2010. Wilson’s offenses frequently ranked among the best in the country over his eight years at Oklahoma, including a then-NCAA record of 716 points scored in the 2008 season.

Since his introduction as Indiana’s coach, Wilson has been involved in multiple close matchups with the Buckeyes, including a 38-17 contest this year which had Indiana well within striking range at halftime.

No word has been given by OSU as to whether or not the move affects offensive coordinator Ed Warinner. The Buckeyes open their season on Aug. 31 against Indiana, Wilson’s former team.