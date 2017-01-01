Football: Malik Hooker declares for NFL draft

Although Ohio State redshirt sophomore safety Malik Hooker made a statement this season he
would be staying with the Buckeyes for at least another season, it now appears as though the
All-Big Ten selection has had a change of heart, deciding to forgo his final two years of college
eligibility.
On Monday, Hooker took to Twitter to reverse his previous statement, thanking Buckeye Nation for his time with OSU.
“I can’t thank my OSU family enough for taking in a small town kid like myself and allowing me
to grown into a man,” Hooker said in the statement.
Although many draft eligible players from the Buckeyes refrained from making any statements on their draft intentions following OSU’s 31-0 loss, Hooker’s change of heart comes less than two days after Urban Meyer and company were shutout in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Hooker could draw major attention from teams needing safety help, after the Pennsylvania native drew comparisons to NFL greats Sean Taylor and Ed Reed. The Reed comparison, which came from OSU co-defensive coordinator Greg Schiano after Hooker returned three of his six interceptions for touchdowns before picking up another pick on Saturday.
Against Clemson, Hooker was a bright spot in a disappointing team performance. He finished the game with seven tackles, a half tackle for loss, and a highlight reel interception in the endzone.
The 2017 NFL draft is scheduled for April 27 in Philadelphia.
— Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) January 2, 2017
— Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) January 2, 2017