Football: Malik Hooker declares for NFL draft

January 2, 2017

OSU redshirt sophomore safety Malik Hooker (24) returns an interception during the second half of the Buckeyes game against Nebraska on Nov. 5. The Buckeyes won 62-3. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor

Although​ ​Ohio​ ​State​ ​redshirt​ ​sophomore​ ​safety​ ​Malik​ ​Hooker​ ​made​ ​a​ ​statement​ ​this​ ​season​ ​he 
would​ ​be​ ​staying​ ​with​ ​the​ ​Buckeyes​ ​for​ ​at​ ​least​ ​another​ ​season,​ ​it​ ​now​ ​appears​ ​as​ ​though​ ​the 
All-Big​ ​Ten​ ​selection​ ​has​ ​had​ ​a​ ​change​ ​of​ ​heart,​ ​deciding​ ​to​ ​forgo​ ​his​ ​final​ ​two​ ​years​ ​of​ ​college 
eligibility. 
 
On​ ​Monday,​ ​Hooker​ ​took​ ​to​ ​Twitter​ ​to​ ​reverse​ ​his​ ​previous​ ​statement,​ ​thanking​ ​Buckeye​ ​Nation for​ ​his​ ​time​ ​with​ ​OSU.  
 
“I​ ​can’t​ ​thank​ ​my​ ​OSU​ ​family​ ​enough​ ​for​ ​taking​ ​in​ ​a​ ​small​ ​town​ ​kid​ ​like​ ​myself​ ​and​ ​allowing​ ​me 
to​ ​grown​ ​into​ ​a​ ​man,”​ ​Hooker​ ​said​ ​in​ ​the​ ​statement. 
 
Although​ ​many​ ​draft​ ​eligible​ ​players​ ​from​ ​the​ ​Buckeyes​ ​refrained​ ​from​ ​making​ ​any​ ​statements​ ​on their​ ​draft​ ​intentions​ ​following​ ​OSU’s​ ​31-0​ ​loss,​ ​Hooker’s​ ​change​ ​of​ ​heart​ ​comes​ ​less​ ​than​ ​two days​ ​after​ ​Urban​ ​Meyer​ ​and​ ​company​ ​were​ ​shutout​ ​in​ ​the​ ​College​ ​Football​ ​Playoff​ ​semifinal. 
 
Hooker​ ​could​ ​draw​ ​major​ ​attention​ ​from​ ​teams​ ​needing​ ​safety​ ​help,​ ​after​ ​the​ ​Pennsylvania​ ​native drew​ ​comparisons​ ​to​ ​NFL​ ​greats​ ​Sean​ ​Taylor​ ​and​ ​Ed​ ​Reed.​ ​The​ ​Reed​ ​comparison,​ ​which​ ​came from​ ​OSU​ ​co-defensive​ ​coordinator​ ​Greg​ ​Schiano​ ​after​ ​Hooker​ ​returned​ ​three​ ​of​ ​his​ ​six interceptions​ ​for​ ​touchdowns before picking up another pick on Saturday.
 
Against​ ​Clemson,​ ​Hooker​ ​was​ ​a​ ​bright​ ​spot​ ​in​ ​a​ ​disappointing​ ​team​ ​performance.​ ​​ ​He​ ​finished the game​ ​with​ ​seven​ ​tackles,​ ​a​ ​half​ ​tackle​ ​for​ ​loss,​ ​and​ ​a​ ​highlight​ ​reel​ ​interception​ ​in​ ​the​ ​endzone.  
 
The​ ​2017​ ​NFL​ ​draft​ ​is​ ​scheduled​ ​for​ ​April​ ​27​ ​in​ ​Philadelphia.

 

 

