Football: Marshon Lattimore declares for the draft

Ohio State redshirt sophomore cornerback Marshon Lattimore announced in a tweet on Wednesday he will forgo his last two seasons with the Buckeyes and declare for the NFL draft.

“With that being said, it’s been a pleasure playing at the best program in the country,” Lattimore said in a tweet. “I’m looking forward to continuing the Buckeye legacy on Sundays. I need all of you there for me as I go through this process of trying to become the best cornerback, thank you all! O-H!”

Lattimore now joins redshirt sophomore safety Malik Hooker and redshirt junior cornerback Gareon Conley as players in the Ohio State secondary to declare early for the draft. Projections have Lattimore as a first-round pick and the No. 3 ranked cornerback in the draft class, according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

Lattimore was able to make an impact in the passing game reeling in four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, plus nine pass deflections. Additionally, he made 38 total tackles in the 2016 season. In his final game against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, Lattimore had 3 total tackles.