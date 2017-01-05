Football: Noah Brown becomes first offensive early entrant to the 2017 NFL draft for Ohio State

Please follow and like us:

After what was basically a one-year career in Columbus for wide receiver Noah Brown, the New Jersey native has decided to take his talents to the NFL draft. Brown took to Twitter on Saturday and posted a message stating his intent to leave Ohio State for a chance at playing at the next level.

Brown, a redshirt sophomore, made one reception his freshman year before a broken leg kept him out of the 2015 season. Regarded as the team’s most talented receiver this season, Brown was hot and cold all year, finishing the 2016 campaign with 32 receptions for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver gained notoriety after his four-touchdown performance against Oklahoma, but failed to string together big performances the rest of the season. Some of his best plays of the year were while blocking on the outside, as well as a key touchdown to put the Buckeyes over Wisconsin in overtime.

According to WalterFootball.com, Brown is the No. 13 best wide receiver in the draft, and is projected as a second to third round pick. He is the first offensive player to declare early for the 2017 draft from OSU.