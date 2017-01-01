Football: Tim Beck reportedly goes south, Ryan Day replaces

Please follow and like us:

Ohio State has hired Ryan Day, former 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach, as the new quarterbacks coach to fill in for Tim Beck. Day had previously worked with Meyer at Florida.

Tim Beck, Ohio State’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will go from Urban Meyer’s coaching staff to newly hired Texas coach Tom Herman’s staff. Beck, after two seasons with OSU, has been hired as Texas’ offensive coordinator, according to reports by Horns Digest.

Beck’s reported move to the Longhorns comes just three days after OSU was embarrassed in the Fiesta Bowl 31-0 by Clemson. OSU’s offense, specifically in the passing game, has received scrutiny all year for occasional ineffectiveness.

The report states that Beck will be in charge of the offense, along with the quarterbacks at Texas. The report has yet to be confirmed, however.

Beck, an Ohio native, came to OSU from Nebraska before the 2015 season. Beck previously coached high school football as well.

Redshirt​ ​sophomore​ ​safety​ Malik Hooker and co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Luke Fickell are also set to leave the OSU program for other opportunities — the NFL draft and Cincinnati head coach position, respectively.