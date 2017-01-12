Football: Torrance Gibson officially transfers to Cincinnati, joining Luke Fickell

Please follow and like us:

After signing a letter of intent in December to attend Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, former Ohio State wide receiver Torrance Gibson has decided to transfer to the University of Cincinnati. Gibson tweeted out his intentions on Thursday.

“These last few months have been crazy for me and my family, but the craziness is finally over,” he said in a tweet. “Time to start my next chapter at University of Cincinnati.”

Cincinnati’s new head coach, former OSU co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Luke Fickell, was a member of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff during Gibson’s brief stint in Columbus.

The 6-foot-5 former high school quarterback was suspended from OSU last year. The decision was made by the university, and Meyer was quick to object to the actions taken by officials.

After scoring two touchdowns in OSU’s 2016 spring game, Meyer said Gibson would get a chance for some real playing time, before the suspension was announced. He made the transition to wide receiver upon his arrival at OSU.

Per Austin Ward of ESPN.com, Gibson will return to playing quarterback at Cincinnati. Gibson has reportedly enrolled at Cincinnati State community college to make him eligible for the 2017 season. The Bearcats begins their season on Aug. 31 against Austin Peay.