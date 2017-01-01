Gallery: Ohio State vs. Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl

The pylons in the University of Phoenix Stadium featured a special College Football Playoff logo during the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU junior linebacker Raekwon MccMillan leads a group of Buckeyes into the locker room before the start of the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. The Buckeyes lost 31-0. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Members of the Ohio State football team sit on the benches prior to the start of the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. The Buckeyes lost 31-0. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Former OSU wide receiver Joey Galloway's son plays on the field before the start of the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Brutus Buckeye poses for cameras during the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes line up prior to the start of the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. OSU lost 31-0. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Brutus Buckeye takes photos of warm-ups before the start of the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. OSU lost 31-0. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes prepare to run onto the field before the start of the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes celebrate as redshirt junior cornerback Gareon Conley (8) intercepts the ball during the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) is tackled after a reception during the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. OSU lost to Clemson 31-0. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt junior linebacker Chris Worley (35) flexes after tackle during the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt junior quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) looks for room to run against Clemson during the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. The Buckeyes lost 31-0. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt freshman running back Mike Weber (25) tries to avoid a tackles during the Buckeyes 31-0 loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU junior H-back Curtis Samuel rushes down the field during the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) is interfered with by Clemson sophomore cornerback Mark Fields (2) during the Buckeyes' 31-0 Fiesta Bowl loss against the Tigers on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogainis | Photo Editor
Clemson junior wide receiver Artavis Scott (3) slides to avoid oncoming Buckeyes' during OSU's 31-0 loss in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Clemson junior running back Wayne Gallman (9) is tackled by OSU junior linebacker Raekwon McMillan (5) during the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU junior linebacker Raekwon McMillan (5) tackles Clemson junior quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the Buckeyes 31-0 loss in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt freshman running back Mike Weber (25) tries to avoid a tackles during the Buckeyes 31-0 loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Dejected Buckeye fans look on as the Clemson Tigers go on to beat OSU 31-0 during the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU sophomore offensive lineman Isaiah Prince (59) walks off the field following the Buckeyes 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
An emotional Sam Hubbard (6) leaves the field following the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
The Buckeyes line up for the last "Carmen" of the season following their 31-0 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU redshirt junior quarterback J.T. Barrett bows his head as he leaves the field following the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU cornerbacks redshirt sophomore Marshon Lattimore (2) and redshirt junior Gareon Conley (8) embrace while redshirt sophomore safety Malik Hooker (24) looks on following the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Despite a tough 31-0 loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, OSU redshirt sophomore Marshon Lattimore (2) took the time to sign autographs for young Buckeye fans. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
OSU coach Urban Meyer leaves the field following the Buckeyes' 31-0 overtime loss to Clemson on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Clemson fans celebrate following the Tigers' 31-0 win over the OSU Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is presented with the Fiesta Bowl trophy following the Tigers 31-0 win over OSU on Dec. 32. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor
