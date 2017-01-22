Gallery: Women’s March on Washington

Protesters walk through Washington as part of the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
Protestors march towards the Capitol Building as part of the Women's March on Washington. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Protesters march past the Trump International Hotel, with the clock tower, on their way along the route for the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
People stop to view Washington's "Newseum" display with the front pages of newspapers from all 50 states from Inauguration Day. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Protesters walk through Washington as part of the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
Protestors hold a banner as they march through Washington on Jan. 21. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
A protester places her sign on the barricade at Lafayette Square after the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
A protestor stands outside of the Capitol building holding a sign for the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Former Secretary of State John Kerry joined the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
Protesters at the Women's March on Washington watch a screen where the rally was broadcast for those who couldn't fit in front of the stage. Credit: Nick Roll | Campus Editor
Protestors hold various signs while they march during the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. Credit: Ashley Nelson | Sports Director
At least 500,000 people came to Washington D.C. on Jan. 21 to march as part of the Women’s March on Washington.