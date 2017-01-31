Home » Sports » Ice Hockey » Men’s hockey: Josh Healey suspended one game for hit against Wisconsin

By : clarkson.38@osu.edu January 30, 2017 0

OSU senior defenseman Josh Healey (47) corrals the puck during the Buckeyes game against Robert Morris University on Nov. 4, 2016. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Photo Editor

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that Ohio State men’s hockey senior defender Josh Healey has been suspended for Friday’s road clash at the Michigan Wolverines under the conference’s supplemental discipline process.

The suspension comes after a massive hit from Healey on Wisconsin senior forward Grant Besse that occurred in a game against the Badgers on Jan. 28, resulting in a major penalty for Healey. Healey has notched 18 points this season on four goals and 14 assists, including an assist on the equalizer that sent Saturday’s matchup with Wisconsin into overtime.

The Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, this weekend for a road series with the rival Michigan Wolverines. Puck drop Friday night from Yost Ice Arena is set for 8 p.m., while Saturday’s start is slated for 7 p.m.

