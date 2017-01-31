Men’s hockey: No. 8 Ohio State swept by Badgers, fall in overtime, 3-2

Please follow and like us:

New night, same result.

After two first-period goals sealed a loss in Columbus Thursday night in Game One, the Ohio State men’s hockey team (12-6-6, 3-4-1) fell to the Wisconsin Badgers in overtime, 3-2, Saturday night in New York City at the famed Madison Square Garden.

With under two minutes remaining, OSU went on the powerplay with an extra man and quickly capitalized when sophomore forward Mason Jobst’s shot from distance ricocheted past sophomore goalie Matt Jurusik to cut the deficit to one. Less than 90 seconds later, Jobst fired another wrister from the blue line that collided with sophomore forward Dakota Joshua’s stick and ended in the back of the net to tie the game at two, and send the game into overtime.

The Buckeyes’ offensive success, however, would be short lived.

With a little over two minutes remaining in the extra period, Wisconsin’s Cameron Hughes picked up a loose puck out in front of net and pushed it past senior goaltender Christian Frey to light the lamp, and give Wisconsin the victory and three Big Ten points on neutral ice.

Jobst extended his point streak to 10 games with his 11th goal and 20th assist of the season. It was Joshua’s fourth goal of the year for the Buckeyes.

Badgers senior forward Aiden Cavallini, sophomore forward Matthew Freytag and Hughes all found the back of the net.

In a relatively quiet first period, a golden opportunity for the Scarlet and Gray presented itself in the form of a one-on-one between junior forward Christian Lampasso and Jurusik. On a breakaway from the neutral zone, Lampasso skated down to the crease, but his attempt at a backhand from close range ended in Jurusik’s glove.

Despite more scoring chances from coach Steve Rohlik’s side, Wisconsin was on the board first with 1:45 remaining in the first period.

Just seconds after the end of an OSU power play, Cavallini gathered a Buckeye turnover and found himself on a two-on-one with freshman forward Trent Frederic. With the passing lane blocked, Cavallini blasted a shot past Frey into the top corner for his second goal of the season and his career.

The second period of this Big Ten clash saw a number of scoring opportunities for both the Scarlet and Gray and the Badgers, but neither team found the back of the net. Jurusik had 12 saves in the period and Frey saved 15 shots.

Down 2-1, the Buckeyes emerged from the locker room with a hunger to find an equalizer — and after Freytag added a goal early in the period to nearly seal victory for Wisconsin, the second-ranked offense in the nation found its groove in a short amount of time.

OSU is back in action next weekend, when Rohlik’s side travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan for a road series with the rivaled Michigan Wolverines. Puck drop Friday night from Yost Ice Arena is set for 8 p.m., while Saturday’s start is slated for 7 p.m.