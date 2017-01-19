New restaurant brings endless sushi to Old North

Please follow and like us:

A new restaurant joins other sushi restaurants such as FUSIAN and Lemongrass Fusion Bistro, but offers a distinct option: all-you-can-eat sushi.

Sushi Time, a casual dining, takeout and delivery restaurant, opened recently at 2653 N. High St.

The menu features a modern take on classic Japanese dishes and uses fresh ingredients, according to its website. The most popular item, though, is the endless lunchtime sushi for $12.99, said restaurant manager Eric Yay.

“We’ve gotten more and more busy because people find out we have all-you-can-eat sushi,” Yay said.

In fact, because the 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. lunch special became so popular, the restaurant started an all you can eat dinner special for $21.99. While the restaurant also serves other dishes such as chicken teriyaki, miso soup and spring rolls, the all-you-can-eat menu only includes their regular and specialty sushi rolls.

“Customers always order too much,” Yay said. “They look at our menu and want to try everything they see.”

The dragon roll and sexy roll are the restaurant’s best sellers, Yay said. The dragon roll is filled with eel, cucumber and avocado, drizzled with an eel sauce, while the sexy roll is rolled with fried spicy tuna, avocado and a Tobiko special sauce.

“I’m still in disbelief that a place like this actually exists,” customer Chris Lute said. “The fact that it’s all you can eat and it’s not terrible food is amazing. I’ve never seen that happen before.”