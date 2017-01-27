Men’s basketball: Ohio State commits combine for 84 points in Upper Arlington vs. Westerville South

Please follow and like us:

2017 Ohio State commit, four-star center Kaleb Wesson of Westerville South and 2018 OSU commit, three-star shooting guard Dane Goodwin of Upper Arlington went toe-to-toe against each other at Upper Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

Ranked 10th and 11th in the state, respectively, Upper Arlington defeated Westerville South 68-67 with a 3-point bucket at the buzzer from Max Martz — a 2019 forward who holds an offer from Western Carolina. But the main card of Goodwin and Wesson lived up to the hype.

When the dust settled and the students who stormed the court cleared, Wesson and Goodwin embraced and told each other they’re looking forward to playing with each other at OSU.

Following the two combining for 84 points, OSU fans can’t wait either.

Wesson broke a school record with 49 points, going 15 of 19 from the floor — even hitting a 3 — and knocking down 18 of 19 free throws. Goodwin had 35 points and was the difference maker for the Bears’ offense, sinking 8-of-14 shots from 3.

“This (game) is definitely at the top of the list,” Goodwin said. “There’s so many good players in this game and to top it off that way was just special.”

Fans who are becoming impatient and frustrated with the Ohio State men’s basketball program can take solace in the dazzling performances of a couple future Buckeyes.

In the final minute before Martz’s shot, Goodwin and Wesson each converted 3-point plays that gave their respective teams the lead — an illustration of the dominance the two exuded on the court on Tuesday.

Current Buckeyes JaQuan Lyle and Andre Wesson, Kaleb’s brother, watched the two play. Assistant coach Greg Paulus was also on hand.

OSU coach Thad Matta has been criticized recently for his inability to recruit the state of Ohio’s top players. It was clear to many on Tuesday that Wesson and Goodwin rank among the top players in the state in their recruiting classes.

Both acknowledged that the current state of OSU’s basketball program isn’t at its traditionally prowess, but expressed thoughts that the program will return to that state.

“It’s always great to see your future teammates do well,” Wesson said. “Dane’s a great player. (We were) just going at it.”