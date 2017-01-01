Mannnnn it's been a wonderful journey from recruiting to playing in the shoe. I feel like the past four years have really expanded and opened my mind and made me grow as a student an athlete and a man! It's been an honor to play as a buckeye and a silver bullet and also to be apart of the great secondary this past year! I wanna thank everyone from family to friends to buckeye nation for all the love and support it's a tremendous blessing to have played for yall. Most importantly I wanna thanks all my team mates who I was in the trenches with and through thick and thin I love y'all boys and y'all my brothas for life once a buckeye always a buckeye! I have decided to declare for the 2017 NFL draft. I wanna thank God cause I didn't earn any of this he blessed me and I took advantage of the blessings and I'm just glorifying him. Thanks again buckeye nation #HowSheGoneEat #BIA #silverbullets #tbc …💯
Football: Gareon Conley declares for NFL draft
Just one day after Ohio State redshirt sophomore safety Malik Hooker declared for the 2017 NFL
draft, Buckeye fans received word of another secondary player tossing his hat in the mix for a
chance to play in the league. This time the shock was minimal, as redshirt junior cornerback
Gareon Conley will be forgoing his final year of eligibility.
Columbus. Conley was expected by many to leave early, as his draft stock has been steadily
rising all season long.
“It’s been an honor to play as a buckeye and a silver bullet and also to be apart (sic) of the great
secondary this past year!” he said in his post.
Conley, who finished his career with six interceptions, including one early in OSU’s 31-0 loss to
Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Along with his picks, he picked up 91 tackles, and earned the
reputation as one of the best secondary players in the nation.
Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has Conley ranked as his No. 2 cornerback, and his No. 14 player
overall. The native of Massillon, Ohio, fits well into any defense that uses predominately man
coverage, but Conley has the ability to cover in zone as well.
With the loss of Hooker and now Conley to the draft, redshirt sophomore cornerback Marshon
Lattimore and junior safety Damon Webb will be the projected returning two starters, although
Lattimore has gained lots of attention by NFL scouts. Sophomore cornerback Denzel Ward
figures to be the starter opposite Lattimore if the redshirt sophomore stays.
OSU begins its 2017 season against Indiana on Aug. 31 in Bloomington, Indiana, with at least two
new starters on defense with the latest declaration.