Football: Marcus Baugh confirms he will return for senior season

Ohio State lost two of its best options in the passing game in the past week with the departures of wide receiver Noah Brown and H-back Curtis Samuel after their redshirt sophomore and junior seasons. On Tuesday, redshirt junior quarterback J.T. Barrett knew he would have at least one other familiar target in Marcus Baugh.

The redshirt junior tight end confirmed on Twitter that he would return for his final season, saying “Lol, I’m staying.”

Baugh told Rivals.com affiliate BuckeyeGrove.com that he was coming back to Columbus in 2017, but made it official on Tuesday.

Baugh caught 24 passes for 269 yards and scored two touchdowns in 2016. He caught a season-high five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown against Penn State.