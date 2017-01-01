Football: Raekwon McMillan forgoes senior year, enters NFL draft

Please follow and like us:

For a third consecutive day, a member of Ohio State’s defense announced his intentions to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Junior linebacker Raekwon McMillan, the soul of OSU’s defense, said in a tweet that he will forgo his final season in Columbus and enter the draft.

“Everyone around me molded me to become who I am today, that is why it was a difficult decision but I have chosen to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft,” he said in a tweet.

The two-year starter and 2016 team captain was a leader in the middle of a defense that ranked sixth in total defense. He led the team with 102 tackles in 2016, including 31 against Michigan and Clemson combined, and 275 total tackles in his three year career at middle linebacker for coach Urban Meyer.

McMillan was a factor in the run defense as well as getting to the quarterback. He had seven tackles for loss and two sacks this season, totaling 17.5 and six for his career. As the key member of former coach Luke Fickell’s linebackers, McMillan was responsible for all pre-snap reads, directing each and every member of the defense in the 20-25 seconds before the snap of the ball.

The Hinesville, Georgia native is rated as the No. 4 linebacker in the 2017 draft class by Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

Redshirt sophomore safety Malik Hooker and redshirt junior cornerback Gareon Conley also turned pro.